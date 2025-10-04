Bills Central

Buffalo Bills' preseason darling signed to 53-man roster ahead of Week 5 vs. Patriots

Linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo was elevated from the practice squad to the team's official roster as Buffalo deals with injuries at the linebacker position.

Alex Brasky

Buffalo Bills linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo stays after practice for advice from special teams coordinator Chris Tabor at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025.
Buffalo Bills linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo stays after practice for advice from special teams coordinator Chris Tabor at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on Aug.6, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A Buffalo Bills' fan favorite is one step closer to entering “Phase 3” of his professional development after he was signed to the team’s 53-man roster on Saturday.

In a phone conversation with his father, James Ciarlo Sr., during an episode of HBO’s "Hard Knocks," Bills' linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo discussed his making the team’s practice squad out of training camp.

“Phase 1 was get yourself noticed — go out there, make some plays,” said Ciarlo Sr. “Phase 2, make that practice squad. Now, you gotta move on to Phase 3: Find a way to help that football team on Sundays.”

After being elevated to the team’s official roster ahead of Buffalo’s Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots, Ciarlo is in line to earn an opportunity to fulfill his father’s prophecy while making a difference for the Bills as soon as this weekend.

Jimmy Ciarlo
Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo (35) after the second half against the Chicago Bears / Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The former Army West Point captain’s sudden promotion likely comes as a result of injuries sustained by several Buffalo linebackers in recent weeks, including Dorian Williams (knee), who has already been declared out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. In addition, LB Matt Milano is questionable to play after missing the past two games with a pectoral injury.

If he is to be named to the team’s game day roster against New England, Ciarlo is likely to see time on special teams, where he starred throughout the Bills’ preseason slate, playing at least 70% of the ST snaps in Buffalo’s final two preseason games.

The 24-year-old linebacker was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent this spring, but was later waived by the team in May. Ciarlo signed with the Bills during training camp and was placed on the team’s practice squad in late August after recording 11 tackles through three exhibition matchups.

Nicknamed the ‘Buffalo Soldier,’ Ciarlo has enjoyed an inspiring start to his Bills career.

Published
