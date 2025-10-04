Buffalo Bills' preseason darling signed to 53-man roster ahead of Week 5 vs. Patriots
A Buffalo Bills' fan favorite is one step closer to entering “Phase 3” of his professional development after he was signed to the team’s 53-man roster on Saturday.
In a phone conversation with his father, James Ciarlo Sr., during an episode of HBO’s "Hard Knocks," Bills' linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo discussed his making the team’s practice squad out of training camp.
“Phase 1 was get yourself noticed — go out there, make some plays,” said Ciarlo Sr. “Phase 2, make that practice squad. Now, you gotta move on to Phase 3: Find a way to help that football team on Sundays.”
After being elevated to the team’s official roster ahead of Buffalo’s Week 5 matchup with the New England Patriots, Ciarlo is in line to earn an opportunity to fulfill his father’s prophecy while making a difference for the Bills as soon as this weekend.
The former Army West Point captain’s sudden promotion likely comes as a result of injuries sustained by several Buffalo linebackers in recent weeks, including Dorian Williams (knee), who has already been declared out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. In addition, LB Matt Milano is questionable to play after missing the past two games with a pectoral injury.
If he is to be named to the team’s game day roster against New England, Ciarlo is likely to see time on special teams, where he starred throughout the Bills’ preseason slate, playing at least 70% of the ST snaps in Buffalo’s final two preseason games.
The 24-year-old linebacker was signed by the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent this spring, but was later waived by the team in May. Ciarlo signed with the Bills during training camp and was placed on the team’s practice squad in late August after recording 11 tackles through three exhibition matchups.
Nicknamed the ‘Buffalo Soldier,’ Ciarlo has enjoyed an inspiring start to his Bills career.
