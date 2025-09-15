Tre'Davious White celebrates strong return to Bills' lineup
Tre’Davious White is back.
The Buffalo Bills’ veteran cornerback was active on Sunday against the New York Jets and performed well in his return to the game field. White finished the 30-10 victory with three tackles, including one for a loss while that came on a run from Jets running back Breece Hall.
"It was my first play made back in Bills' blue," White told the Buffalo News. "So, it's something to celebrate."
The 30-year-old was fearless in pursuit of the football and appeared to come out of the game unscathed in terms of an injury setback. Rookie Dorian Strong replaced White in the lineup in the second half, but head coach Sean McDermott said it was largely due to the game situation along with White having just recently returned from injury.
“We had talked about making sure that we were watching him,” said McDermott. “Because he has been out two or three weeks here, give or take. Just being smart with him. And that’s how the game unfolded as well.”
The most impressive aspect of White’s performance was his willingness to come up and provide a punch in run support. McDermott discusses his defensive backs' ability to tackle as a prerequisite for suiting up for his "11." Well, on Sunday, White showed he is more than capable of making an impact.
Buffalo’s secondary has a challenging matchup in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, who come equipped with plenty of talent at the skill positions. The Dolphins’ offense has been ugly at times through the first two weeks, but it displayed its big-play ability in Week 2 against the New England Patriots.
Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, along with running back De’Von Achane, all possess great speed, agility and athleticism and will test Buffalo’s banged-up defense. Particularly White, who has had some of his speed and athleticism sapped due to injury over the years.
It will also be interesting to see how White bounces back from a heavy workload in the first half of Sunday’s game. Groin injuries can be tricky and the hope is that it will be full steam ahead for the former All-Pro.
The Bills take on the Dolphins on Thursday night, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m at Highmark Stadium.
