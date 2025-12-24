Bills face uncertainty at kicker in Week 17, hold tryouts for three free agents

The Buffalo Bills may need a substitute kicker again this week, and there's no guarantee that Michael Badgley will get the call again.

According to the NFL transactions wire, the Bills hosted three free-agent kickers for official tryouts on Tuesday in Orchard Park.

Headlined by former Atlanta Falcons' starter Younghoe Koo, Buffalo also held auditions for Gavin Stewart and Maddux Trujillo. Koo is the lone member of the group who has prior kicking experience in an NFL game.

Koo, a 2020 Pro Bowl selection, made 89 appearances for the Falcons since 2019. Atlanta released him this past September, the New York Giants brought the New Jersey high school product on board before cutting bait last week.

Both Stewart and Trujillo are undrafted rookies who have been trying to find a job since the end of summer.

Badgley bombs in debut

Although his 41-yard field goal provided the Bills' lone second-half points, Badgley's overall performance was subpar.

Missing three extra points in seven games with the Indianapolis Colts prior to landing with Buffalo, Badgley clanked a second-quarter PAT off the right upright with Bills leading, 13-7. Later in the quarter, he failed to hit the landing zone on a kickoff, which gave the Browns a drive start at the 40-yard line.

While Badgley remains on the Bills' practice squad with preparations underway for the December 28 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles, team brass is looking to upgrade.

Prater's calf injury

Coming away from the December 14 win over the New England Patriots with a calf problem, Prater was unavailable for practice leading up to the Week 16 visit to the Cleveland Browns. In response, the Bills worked out Badgley and Matthew Wright, opting to sign the former to a practice squad contract.

Prater was a non-participant at Tuesday's walkthrough, and it's unknown if he'll improve enough to return to game action on December 28.

"I don't know for sure. We'll see how it goes," said McDermott.

Although it's early in the week, it's sounding as if the 41-year-old Prater may need some more time to recover.

