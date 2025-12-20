Bills elevate new kicker to face Browns on road in Week 16

The Buffalo Bills will deploy a new placekicker when visiting the Cleveland Browns for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on December 21.

The Bills officially elevated journeyman Michael Badgley to the active roster for their Week 16 road game. Badgley, who was released by the Indianapolis Colts on December 2 after seven appearances, signed a practice squad contract with Buffalo this past week.

In addition to Badgley, the Bills called up defensive end Andre Jones from the practice squad for the second week in a row. Last Sunday, cornerback Dane Jackson joined Jones as a gameday elevation with starter Christian Benford unavailable due to a toe injury that has since improved.

Prater's injury creates need for fill-in

Veteran Matt Prater came away from the December 14 win over the New England Patriots with a right calf injury. The Bills have tabbed the 41-year-old kicker as week to week, prompting the team to add Badgley to fill in against the Browns.

Prater has been Buffalo's primary kicker for all 14 games thus far this season after Tyler Bass was sidelined with a groin injury during training camp. Bass, who was placed on IR, has since had season-ending surgery, meaning he was not an option to step in for Prater.

Badgley made 10 of 11 field goal attempts for the Colts over a seven-game span. The 30-year-old New Jersey product has an 83.1 percent career FG conversion rate in 71 appearances. He has kicked in NFL games for the Colts, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Chicago Bears.

Nov 9, 2025; Berlin, Germany; Indianapolis Colts place kicker Michael Badgley (12) kicks a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the NFL Berlin Game at Olympic Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jones adds DE depth

The Bills have only four defensive ends on the 53-man roster with Joey Bosa, Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa splitting the bulk of snaps. While supplying DE insurance in case of emergency, Jones will primarily appear in a special teams capacity.

Jones, a 2023 seventh-round draft pick by the Washington Commanders, did not see any defensive snaps against the Patriots, but he was deployed for more than half of special teams plays during the 35-31 win. He has made 17 career appearances since being drafted.

Aug 18, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) passes the ball under pressure from Washington Commanders defensive end Andre Jones Jr. (50) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

