Miami Dolphins Poach Edge Rusher Off Buffalo Bills' Practice Squad

A division rival has swiped an edge rusher off of the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Miami Dolphins are signing edge rusher Andre Jones Jr. off Buffalo's practice squad.

Garafolo notes that Jones will now be reunited with former Bills special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, who has the same job in Miami.

"The Dolphins are signing LB Andre Jones Jr. off the Bills’ practice squad. He reunites with Miami ST coordinator Chris Tabor, who coached Jones in Buffalo last year," Garafolo wrote.

While it's never ideal to see a player go to a division rival, the fact of the matter is the Bills are deep at edge rusher and nobody can blame Jones for leaving for the Dolphins, where he'll have a spot on the 53-man roster and a chance for a role that he doesn't have in Buffalo.

Andre Jones's NFL career

Buffalo Bills defensive end Andre Jones Jr. (59) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A former seventh-round pick of the Washington Commanders, Jones has appeared in 19 games (two starts) during his career and has tallied 10 tackles and three passes defensed.

On top of his experience playing on defense (226 snaps), Jones has a good amount of special teams work under his belt, with 294 career snaps in that area, so he brings extra value with him to South Beach.

Jones played in three games for the Bills in 2025 and posted a career-best five tackles. Jones saw 44 snaps on special teams and 38 on defense.

The Louisiana product was inked to a futures deal back in January and was with the team throughout the offseason before he failed to make the 53-man roster on cutdown day. He was brought back on the practice squad shortly thereafter.

Andre Jones's role in Miami

Bills linebackers Bradley Chubb, 9, and Andre Jones Jr. get in extra work at the end of day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, August 5, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the Dolphins looking to shuffle their special teams unit, Jones is going to have a prominent role right off the bat, especially given his experience playing under Tabor.

Jones played under Tabor in 2025 before he moved on to Miami in the wake of the firing of former head coach Sean McDermott.

Tabor was considered a strong special teams coach overall, although he wasn't with the team very long, as he was hired in 2025. The Bills saw a noticeable improvement with Tabor at the helm.

According to Bill Huber of Packers On SI, the Bills ranked tied for 17th in his special teams rankings. Certainly not an elite mark, but it was a 10-spot jump from where Buffalo was the season prior.

After hiring Joe Brady as their new head coach, the Bills brought in Jeff Rodgers as their new special teams coordinator. Safe to say, he'll have big shoes to fill after Tabor's success in 2025.

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