The Buffalo Bills tabbed two key starters as questionable to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving night.

As it turns out, one is suiting up while the other is sitting for the 8:20 p.m. ET holiday kickoff in Orchard Park.

Bills' tight end Dalton Kincaid is active, but cornerback Christian Benford will miss his second game in a row due to a groin injury suffered on November 15 against the New York Jets.

Benford headlines the list of six gameday scratches with the Bills dressing 48 players for the Week 12 home game. Three rookies are amongst the inactives with wide receiver Skyler Bell, safety Jalon Kilgore and offensive tackle Jude Bowry all sitting.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) runs past Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran defensive tackle Greg Gaines and edge rusher Mike Danna round out the list. Danna will not dress against his former team with whom he won two Super Bowls.

Prior to submitting their inactives, the Bills announced a game day elevation for practice squad cornerback Kani Walker. The undrafted rookie will presumably provide insurance in Benford's absence.

When Benford was inactive in Week 11, the Bills deployed practice squad veteran Tre'Davious White against the Miami Dolphins on November 22. While White gets spared for having to play a second game in five days, Walker will make his NFL debut. Maxwell Hairston will presumably earn the start at outside cornerback opposite second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun.

Kincaid missed a game for the first time this season this past Sunday after injuring his thumb in Week 10. The Bills played a lot more 11 personnel (three WR sets) as a result.

In last year's 28-21 home win over the Chiefs, Kincaid caught all six of his targets for a game-high 101 yards and one touchdown.

Over nine games this season, Kincaid has 32 receptions for 487 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other side, the Chiefs will be without a key offensive weapon. Running back Kenneth Walker, the Super Bowl LX MVP, is out with a groin injury.

Bills' Week 12 inactives

WR Skyler Bell



CB Christian Benford



T Jude Bowry



OLB Mike Danna



DL Greg Gaines



DB Jalon Kilgore

Chiefs' Week 12 inactives

DT Marcus Harris



T Jaylon Moore



DT Omarr Norman-Lott



QB Garrett Nussmeier (3rd QB)



T Diego Pounds



CB Melvin Smith



RB Kenneth Walker

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