He's been back in town for about one full month already, and he may be back in game action sooner than later.

The Buffalo Bills signed veteran cornerback Tre'Davious White to their practice squad on October 19, adding a proven insurance policy at a highly important position on defense.

Four weeks later, the Bills have a cornerback deficit with starter Christian Benford already ruled out for the November 22 home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Benford suffered a groin injury that sidelined him during the November 15 road victory over the New York Jets. As a result, he was a non-participant throughout the practice week.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) runs past Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Maxwell Hairston will presumably start in Benford's place, opposite second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun, the Bills have no other true outside cornerback on the 53-man roster behind the probable Week 11 starters.

For numbers purposes alone, Buffalo likely needs to make an addition to the game day roster. The most practical move is to call up either White or undrafted rookie Kani Walker to face the Dolphins.

"If we have to have any practice squad call-ups. We feel comfortable with the guys on there," said head coach Joe Brady after Friday's practice.

Starting slot cornerback Dee Alford, who has officially cleared concussion protocol, can flip outside if needed, but his versatility can't make up for the lack of available bodies in the cornerback room.

"We have the ability with [Jordan] Hancock to be able to play inside and Dee [Alford] being able to play outside. There's a lot of options that we, obviously, are sorting through," said Brady.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) walks off of the field during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Tre'Davious White has to offer

The 31-year-old White, a 2017 first-round draft pick, returned to the organization in 2025 after one year away, and he unexpectedly wound up as a Week 1 starter.

White made 16 regular season starts for the Bills last year, providing a steadying presence as Hairston faced multiple obstacles during his rookie campaign.

"We brought Tre back here, if given the opportunity, to go in there and help us play winning football. I thought he played really good football at the end of last season," said Brady.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a starter, White totaled 40 tackles, 6.0 TFL, nine pass breakups and one interception during the regular season. He limited opposing passers to a 51.1 completion percentage and 5.1 yards per attempt when targeted. In the wildcard road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars he deflected a pass that wound up as the game-clinching interception.

"I got the confidence that whenever that time does come, and Tre White has to be up, there's gonna be no holding the breath, because I know he's so calm, cool collected, he's ready to go," said Brady.

Tre'Davious White's ramp up

White's first practice was on October 28 as the Bills came out of their Week 7 bye.

"Anytime you kind of onboard some veteran players as the season goes on, that's part of the process is how many plays do you think you could play right now? I like where he's at," said defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard on Monday.

Even though he's only weeks removed from the couch, White, who was labeled "a freak, genetically" by Brady, is apparently in playing condition.

Jul 27, 2022; Pittsford, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White on the field after a training camp session at St. John Fisher University. | USA TODAY Sports

"I think he's really close to being able to help us. We had some injuries here this last game, if need be, I think he's ready to step up and play for us," said Leonhard.

With Benford out, it seems only right to elevate White.

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