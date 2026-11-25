For the first time ever, the Buffalo Bills will be at home for a Thanksgiving Day game. Not only will all eyes be on them this weekend because they’re playing on a holiday, but also because of the importance of this matchup.

The 9-1 Bills will host the 8-2 Kansas City Chiefs as two AFC juggernauts square off in Week 12. Both teams have been playing well over the past few weeks, even if the recent level of competition for both franchises has left something to be desired.

Of course, no team can control who is on the schedule. All they can do is take care of their opponents, and both have done that. The Bills have been especially impressive, as their defense hasn’t surrendered a touchdown in three games. While the Chiefs have the talent to end that streak, they will have to do so without one of their best players.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs officially ruled out running back Kenneth Walker III, who has been dealing with a groin injury and missed the past two games as well.

That means Buffalo’s defense, led by first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, won’t have to deal with the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Walker, who won the award last year while helping the Seattle Seahawks capture a Super Bowl title, signed a three-year $43.05 million deal with the Chiefs.

That’s a rich contract for any running back, but Walker has lived up to the deal. Walker has 1,044 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns in eight games for the Chiefs. He’s an explosive back, and his absence will be felt, especially in a game where the weather will be a factor and both teams might lean heavily on the ground game.

Bills shouldn’t breathe too easy despite Walker’s absence

Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Walker being out will make a difference, the Bills can’t breathe too easy. With Walker sidelined for the past two games, rookie Emmett Johnson has become a breakout star.

A fifth-round pick out of Nebraska, Johnson has started the past two games and topped 100 rushing yards in each. In all, he has 206 yards and one touchdown on 45 carries. He’s also proven to be a weapon as a pass-catcher with 10 receptions for 108 yards and two more touchdowns.

Buffalo will need to be worried about Johnson, but the good news is that they won’t have to worry about Johnson and Walker on Thursday night.

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