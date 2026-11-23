The Buffalo Bills' medical staff had somewhat of a quiet day during the November 22 home win over the Miami Dolphins.

When it comes to new injuries, it appears that the Bills escaped almost entirely unscathed as they prepare to host the Kansas City Chiefs for a Thanksgiving night special on a short week.

Wide receiver DJ Moore was lone Bills' player to officially leave the Week 11 victory due to injury. He was ruled questionable to return, and did not miss a single offensive possession while being examined.

"Obviously, we had the DJ [issue] a little bit to end half. Then, he came back," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady after the 26-9 win.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Moore played, and played effectively, the rest of the way, how his knee responds with only three days in between games is worth watching.

Including Moore, there are currently four Bills' starters with injuries to monitor on the short week. Cornerback Christian Benford, tight end Dalton Kincaid and inside linebacker Dorian Williams were all scratched from the Week 11 lineup.

WR DJ Moore

Moore, who finished with eight receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown, hyperextended his left knee when targeted on what wound up as an interception late during the first half.

With the pass fluttering due to Josh Allen's arm being hit upon the release, Moore leaped and came down somewhat awkwardly as the left leg stuck in the ground. There was 1:33 remaining on the second-quarter clock as Moore went straight into the locker room.

Evaluated during the change of possession, Moore returned after only 19 seconds of game time elapsed as Miami settled for a field goal following a quick three-and-out.

"I battle through everything," said Moore on Monday morning during a WGR radio appearance. "With that play, the hyperextension, I was just like alright, let's check all the boxes and make sure everything is in the right spot, and it was."

Brady, who knows Moore well from their shared time with the Carolina Panthers, sounds as if he expects his top wide receiver to be fully available when the Chiefs visit on Thursday.

"He's as tough as they come. He's as competitive as it gets," said Brady.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after the catch as Miami Dolphins cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (4) dfends during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Christian Benford

Ruled out for the November 22 game on Friday, along with Williams, Benford did not log any practice participation in Week 11 after injuring his groin against the New York Jets on November 15.

After playing 53 snaps, Benford left the win over the Jets during the second half, and he did not return. The Bills started Maxwell Hairston in his place in Week 11, also rotating practice squad call-up Tre'Davious White into the mix.

"Hope we get Christian back, but we feel confident. That's why Tre White's here," said Brady postgame.

Since an average groin injury can take multiple weeks to heal, expecting Benford to return against the Chiefs may be a bit too ambitious.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (15) runs past Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Dalton Kincaid

Playing through a Week 9 ankle injury against the Jets in Week 10, Kincaid's thumb became a problem.

During a third-quarter red zone play, the tight end can be seen briefly engaging with Jets' linebacker Demario Davis about nine yards past the line of scrimmage, and immediately looking at his left hand in apparent discomfort. Kincaid returned to play two more snaps before being sidelined for the remainder of the second half.

Kincaid remained a non-participant throughout the practice week leading up to the Dolphins game, earning a doubtful tag on the final injury report. Kincaid was seen on the field prior to kickoff, seemingly making a point to keep his left hand down at his side.

Afterwards, Brady was asked directly, "was Kincaid close at all to going in this one?"

"Yeah," said the rookie head coach as he left the podium.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) fights for yards against New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ILB Dorian Williams

The Bills ruled Williams questionable to return due to a calf problem early in fourth quarter against the Jets, but fourth-round rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr took over for him the rest of the way. His last snap came with 2:07 remaining in the third quarter.

Williams was one of three Bills' players to miss all three Week 11 practices. Although the severity of the calf injury is unknown publicly, it is reportedly not expected to keep the linebacker out long-term.

While it's strictly speculation, it's possible that Buffalo held Williams out of practice completely to give him uninterrupted recovery time with the hope that he'll be available to face Kansas City.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams (42) lays a hard hit on New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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