Brandin Cooks signing could force another veteran WR off Bills' roster

At some point, the Buffalo Bills are going to run out of roster spots for wide receivers.

In fact, they may have arrived at that point in the aftermath of their latest signing.

On Tuesday, the Bills signed free-agent wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the 53-man roster, presumably with the hope that the former first-round talent can help the offense stretch the field through the air.

Although Buffalo's roster had a vacancy after return specialist Mecole Hardman was moved to Injured Reserve, the receiver room is in danger of overcrowding. The 32-year-old Cooks is one of seven players at the position, joining Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, Tyrell Shavers and Elijah Moore.

Then, there's veteran Gabe Davis, who sits on the practice squad with only one gameday elevation remaining. Over the last two weeks, Davis has played 48 percent of offensive snaps and presumably factors into the plans moving forward, especially considering his playoff experience.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis after catching a pass pushes off of Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. while safety Tykee Smith starts to close in on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Without factoring Davis into the equation, seven wide receivers are a rarity on active rosters. Furthermore, given the numerous injuries Buffalo has had at other positions, it's hard to justify dedicating seven 53-man spots to the WR corps.

With starting right tackle Spencer Brown likely to miss multiple weeks, the Bills opened Tylan Grable's activation window. That means they'll need to create a spot for an additional offensive tackle in the coming weeks, assuming Brown's shoulder injury isn't enough to land him on IR.

At some point, it'll turn into a pure numbers game, and the Bills will have to rid the active roster of at least one wide receiver, maybe two.

If Cooks, who has six career 1,000-yard receiving seasons to his credit, does indeed stick, then it seems logical that either Moore or Samuel will be forced off the active roster. When it comes to Shavers, his role on special teams, along with his work as blocker, makes him a doubly-valuable commodity for the Bills.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Moore vs. Samuel

Although he's said to be improving after missing the Week 12 game due to a neck/elbow issue, Samuel, who is seemingly constantly banged up, could be an IR candidate. While he hasn't been heavily involved in the pass game, Samuel offers additional value as a kickoff returner alongside Ray Davis.

Despite his modest production (7 catches for 81 yards and one TD) over six appearances, Samuel being under contract through the 2026 season, and carrying a dead salary cap charge into next year, is certainly a reason for the Bills to not cut him.

Ultimately, Moore, who is playing on a one-year contract, appears to be the odd man out. Although quarterback Josh Allen has complimented the wide receiver's work ethic on multiple occasions, Moore has struggled to become a consistent factor on offense.

In nine games, Moore has totaled 112 yards on nine receptions. He has 24 yards and one touchdown as a rusher.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Nohl Williams (20) after catching a pass during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

