NBC network programming executives apparently took Johnny Rzeznik's lyrics literally.

In the Goo Goo Dolls' late 1990s smash hit "Iris," Rzeznik famously sings "And I don't want the world to see me, 'Cause I don't think that they'd understand."

With Rzeznik and Robby Takac ready to rock at halftime of their hometown Buffalo Bills' Thanksgiving night game against the Kansas City Chiefs, NBC pulled the plug on the performance in favor of an interview with coach-turned-analyst Mike Tomlin about the Aaron Rodgers saga.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fans watch during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rather than show the 10-minute performance live, NBC forced more Pittsburgh Steelers drama down the throats of viewers. The broadcast minimized the legendary rock band's halftime set down to a 30-second highlight clip.

Bills right NBC's wrong by sharing full-length footage

After noticing the outcry on social media, the Bills' organization posted the entire performance across multiple channels, including X and YouTube.

Rather than the rain-soaked field, the Buffalo-born rockers set up shop on the Bills' Legends Deck at the new Highmark Stadium.

Goo Goo Dolls headline Summerfest's BMO Pavilion on Saturday, June 22, 2024, after an inclement weather delay. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

They opened the mini concert with back-to-back singles off the 1998 record Dizzy Up The Girl. Starting with "Slide" before breaking into "Broadway."

Despite the cold, wet conditions, the Goo Goo Dolls, led by the 60-year-old Rzeznik, captivated the soggy crowd by delivering a beautiful rendition of "Iris." The moment rivaled the band's iconic Independence Day performance in Niagara Square on July 4, 2004 when they played through a driving rain.

"Buffalo, show the whole world who we are tonight," said Rzeznik to the crowd after playing the final chord on guitar.

Bills' kicker Tyler Bass appeared to take the closing line to heart as he braved the challenging conditions to nail two long-range field goals in the fourth quarter. His 57-yarder broke a 10-10 tie at the gun, sending the fans into a frenzy.

Bass, who missed the entire 2025 season, has been the epitome of resilience, closely resembling the city he plays for.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (16) walks off the field with a turkey leg and the Madden Thanksgiving MVP trophy after a win against the Kansas City Chiefs at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Goo Goo Dolls were initially thought to be the perfect fit to play the halftime show for the inaugural Highmark Stadium game on September 17.

Instead, the Bills and Prime Video opted for the Canadian-born Bare Naked Ladies, who, to put it mildly, failed to inspire the fans in attendance and the millions watching the Thursday Night Football show. The organization, however, made amends by inviting Rzeznik and Takac to perform at the first-ever Thanksgiving home game in franchise history.

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