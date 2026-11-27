One of the best parts of the Thanksgiving Day games is often the halftime shows. There have been some iconic performances throughout the years and a well-known band is set to perform at halftime of the Buffalo Bills matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs tonight.

The Goo Goo Dolls, who are from Buffalo, will be on the field to entertain the crowd at New Highmark Stadium. Unfortunately, fans who are watching the action on NBC won't be able to see the show.

In a surprise move, NBC decided to pass on showing the halftime concert. Instead, they're going to air a discussion between Mike Tirico and Mike Tomlin, who will be talking about the situation going on with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This is a massive letdown for fans who wanted to see the local band take the field, especially since there will be plenty of other opportunities for NBC to play the discussion between Tirico and Tomlin.

What is going on with the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the halftime show is preferable for Bills fans, there's no denying that the situation in Pittsburgh is interesting. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers was benched by head coach Mike McCarthy following a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. McCarthy decided to turn to Mason Rudolph, a decision that did not sit well with Rodgers.

The veteran quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday and went scorched earth on McCarthy and the Steelers. Rodgers accused the coach of falling asleep during meetings, missing meetings, and struggling to do his job. He exposed a lot about what went on behind the scenes, even telling everyone that McCarthy had an assistant who got him ice cream sandwiches.

Tomlin, who spent 19 seasons as a head coach in Pittsburgh should offer a unique perspective, but he still wasn't there with McCarthy.

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