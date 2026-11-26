Buffalo Bills fans should be spending the day stuffing their faces with turkey during Thanksgiving Day, but at night, they should all be glued to their televisions to watch as the Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs.

This will be the final game of a holiday triple-header, and will be the fourth time the Bills have been in action on Thanksgiving since 2019. While they're no strangers to playing on this holiday, this will be the first time that Buffalo will host a game.

The game itself is going to offer plenty of excitement with two of the best teams in the NFL squaring off. That said, Thanksgiving games are a major event which usually come with a big halftime show. That was the case for the Detroit Lions, who had the Wu-Tang Clan perform at their halftime show while hosting the Chicago Bears. The Dallas Cowboys, who usually offer great shows, had Miranda Lambert for their meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles.

So who is it that the Bills turned to for their show?

Who is the halftime performer for Bills vs. Chiefs?

John Rzeznik of the band The Goo Goo Dolls performs during opening night of SunFest on Thursday, April 28, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The performer for the Bills vs. Chiefs halftime show will be none other than The Goo Goo Dolls. Formed back in 1985 by lead vocalist and guitarist John Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac, the Buffalo-based band rose to prominence in the 1990s and had songs like "I'm Awake Now" make it to the soundtrack of "Fallin' Down" in 1991. They were also featured in the 1993 Pauly Shore film Son in Law soundtrack.

Their song "Name," which was from the album "A Boy Named Goo" led to their biggest mainstream success and led to a change in the band's tone as they leaned into a softer alternative sound. Arguably their biggest hit was the song Iris, which was released in 1998 and was featured in the City of Angels soundtrack. That song was also featured during a montage during the final game at the old Highmark Stadium.

The Goo Goo Dolls have remained tied to the city of Buffalo and performed during intermission of the Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers Winter Classic at Citi Field on January 1, 2018. They also announced the Sabres' first-round draft pick during the 2025 NHL Draft.

Fans were hopeful the band would perform at their home opener during the second week of the 2026 season as they played their first home game at the New Highmark Stadium. That didn't happen, but this might be an even better option.

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