Buffalo's Goo Goo Dolls Ghosted by Bills for Home Opener But Could Play Thanksgiving

In less than one week, the brand new $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, will officially be unveiled to a crowd of around 60,000 fans in its first ever NFL regular season game during a Thursday night meeting between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions.

The venue’s construction was a long time coming as the first groundbreaking ceremony took place over three years ago on June 5, 2023. Then, this past June, it was time to cut the ribbon.

But, the time is nearly here to kick the celebration off in Western New York next week. Of course, that will come after Sunday’s season opener on the road against the Houston Texans, which should have plenty of excitement on its own.

Fun-filled festivities on horizon at Bills’ new Highmark Stadium

A media tour is taken inside the new Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Still, though, there’s something to the home opener in Buffalo’s southeastern suburb: it’s almost a religious experience.

And, with that being the case, it’s treated as a holy experience by many within Bills Mafia.

The Bills recognized this, though, and made sure to have the first home opener at the new Highmark across Abbott Road be a memorable one.

In addition to having the Barenaked Ladies (“O Canada”) and actress/singer Auli’i Cravalho (“Star Spangled Banner”) perform the first ever dual national anthem at the stadium, much like the Buffalo Sabres’ hockey games have at the KeyBank Center, the franchise also locked in internationally acclaimed pop-rock band OneRepublic for a halftime show at the new stadium next week.

Bills might have missed mark for some fans with halftime show selection

Buffalo Bills' fans head into the stadium for the Bills' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026, in Orchard Park, New York. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Apparently, though, the Bills could’ve leaned into the nostalgia just a little bit more . . . if they had really wanted to.

Instead of OneRepublic, which didn’t form until 2002—long after the glory days of the red aesthetic on the field and the helmets at Buffalo’s old home stadium—the team could’ve had the Buffalo-based group, Goo Goo Dolls, perform during Thursday’s halftime show.

The beloved hometown band, which formed in Buffalo, New York, in 1985—just mere months before legendary Bills’ head coach Marv Levy was hired on November 3, 1986—recently revealed the rather unfortunate news to WKBW’s Ed Drantch.

“We’re part of the Mafia, too,” Goo Goo Dolls’ bassist and vocalist Robby Takac disclosed to WKBW.

Goo Goo Dolls in Buffalo on Thanksgiving?



Not what I’ve been vague-tweeting and you won’t infer it out me .. lol#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/VW64K5Bo21 — ToddJClausen (@ToddJClausen) September 10, 2026

“Without causing any trouble—we were talking to some folks—but it just kind of never materialized. You know, I hope it turns out great for them, right? And, I hope they ask us to do something else. We would have done that one (next week) . . . so we’d love to (do a show).”

What might that something else be?

Well, there’s a certain primetime game in late November at the venue against the Kansas City Chiefs—also on a Thursday evening national broadcast—that just might be the perfect compromise for everyone involved.

As the saying goes, “The more the merrier.”

Goo Goo Dolls’ bassist pitches idea of Thanksgiving halftime show

Kansas City Chiefs' fans and Buffalo Bills' fans yell and cheer during first-half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, last season on Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I mean, I don’t know, being part of Buffalo is kinda’ what we’re all about,” Takac added in his recent interview.

“So, to us, like, we would be honored to do that. Maybe Thanksgiving? Let’s shoot for Thanksgiving!”

If that were to happen, it would certainly make the holiday festivities all the more special in Western New York later this fall. Kickoff for that matchup between the Chiefs and Bills is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET. in Week 12.

Can you picture it now, Bills Mafia?

Turkey legs, football, and some “Iris” being blasted at halftime?

Buffalo Bills' franchise quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during first-half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Nov. 2, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It’d certainly lighten the “Black Balloon" that’s currently hovering over Highmark Stadium in terms of some recent critiques being tossed around from fans and various media outlets about the new state-of-the-art facility.

Thankfully, meaningful football being played on the new grass surface should also help alleviate any remaining angst amongst the fanbase.

Hold tight, everybody.

Your favorite football franchise plays two regular-season games in a span of less than a week coming up shortly: rejoice.

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