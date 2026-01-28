Under-the-Radar Internal Candidate Predicted to Land Bills OC Job

Joe Brady is taking over as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills, but he will continue to call plays.

Brady believes holding onto the playcalling will give Josh Allen and the offense some much-needed continuity heading into the season. That’s been a theme for Buffalo, who hired Brady after firing Sean McDermott so they didn’t have to completely overhaul their offense.

MORE: Bobby Babich's future with Bills now clear after latest coaching shake-up

That way of thinking has Aaron Quinn of Cover 1 Sports predicting the Bills stay in-house to fill the offensive coordinator position, which was Brady’s previous role. Quinn believes Brady will turn to offensive quality control coach DJ Mangas as his replacement.

With this news my prediction is Joe Brady promotes long time friend DJ Mangas to OC.



They both played WR together at William & Mary (09-11)



Worked together:



William & Mary in 2014



OC booth at LSU 2019



Carolina Panthers 2020



Buffalo since 2023 https://t.co/2Sf5THxLYU pic.twitter.com/irbbRDwgKV — Aaron Quinn (@AaronQuinn716) January 27, 2026

Joe Brady, DJ Mangas have long history together

LSU Tigers passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Joe Brady looks on before the 2019 Peach Bowl. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The primary reason Quinn believes Mangas will get the job is his deep ties to Brady.

These ties go back to their collegiate days, with Brady and Mangas both playing wide receiver at William & Mary. They also coached together at William & Mary before meeting again at LSU in 2019 when Brady was the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach while Mangas was an offensive analyst.

MORE: Prime candidate for Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator job likely available

When Brady was hired as the offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers, Mangas joined him as a coaching assistant in 2020. Mangas returned to LSU the following year, before taking a job as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach for the Buffalo Bulls in 2023.

As soon as the NCAA season ended in 2023, he joined the Bills’ staff to work with Brady again. He’s held the offensive quality control position since joining the staff.

Bills won’t be able to lean on continuity on defense

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator, Bobby Babich yells to the team during warm ups. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While continuity is a theme on offense for Buffalo, that won’t be the case defensively.

Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich is leaving to join the Green Bay Packers, meaning the Bills will have to replace him. This was expected after McDermott left, especially since McDermott was the defensive playcaller.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —