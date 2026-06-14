Versatile Bills UDFA Tabbed as Potential Starter in 2026

There aren't going to be a lot of spaces available on the Buffalo Bills' roster for undrafted free agents this season, but that doesn't mean they won't give a spot to one hidden gem.

The player most likely to earn this distinction is fullback Jackson Acker, who was signed following a five-year run with the Wisconsin Badgers. During his time with Wisconsin, Acker also spent time as a tight end, putting together a decent campaign in 2023.

Acker recorded 322 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and added 19 receptions for 108 yards and another touchdown. Despite being just 6-foot-1, the 247-pound Acker proved to be just as willing and capable of a blocker at the tight end position as he was when playing fullback.

That versatility will appeal to Buffalo head coach Joe Brady, who will be able to use Acker in multiple spots, as well as on special teams. That's why Bleacher Report's Alex Kay named him among four sleeper undrafted free agents who could earn a starting spot this year.

"The Bills will be able to make good use of that utility under first-year head coach Joe Brady. Acker has the power and frame to move the chains in short-yardage scenarios and can punch in scores at the goal line," Kay wrote. "He also has the hands and pass-catching chops to potentially add an additional weapon for Josh Allen to leverage in Buffalo's offense. Acker tallied 276 receiving yards and three scores on 37 receptions during his time in Madison."

Bills have a two-man competition at fullback

Philadelphia Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren before action against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time Acker was named as a player to watch this offseason. Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre singled out Acker as the one UDFA with the most realistic chance of making the 53-man roster this season. As Ventre points out, Acker has just one player to beat in the roster battle, which is free agency addition Ben VanSumeren.

While VanSumeren will be an intriguing player due to his experience at linebacker, which will help on special teams, he hasn't played since tearing his pectoral muscle in Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Buffalo is one of the few teams that still values the fullback position, a job Reggie Gilliam handled for the past six seasons. Gilliam did his job very well, which is why the New England Patriots gave him a three-year, $12 million deal this offseason. The Bills were never going to pay that for a fullback, but it does leave some big shoes for either Acker or VanSumeren to fill.