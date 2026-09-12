Bills' Head Coach Casts Some Doubt on Potential Greg Dortch Week 1 Roster Elevation

The Buffalo Bills may not expend a practice squad elevation on a return specialist in Week 1 after all.

When the Bills added veteran Greg Dortch to their practice squad on August 31, the former Arizona Cardinal seemed destined to hold punt return duties for Buffalo's September 13 season opener against the Houston Texans.

Head coach Joe Brady, however, created some doubt when addressing a throng of reporters after Friday's practice in Orchard Park. It's possible that the Bills decide that Dortch is not yet ready to contribute on offense, and therefore not worthy of a Week 1 call-up.

"It is hard to have a guy up on gameday if he only has one role. That's what makes it a little tough," said Brady.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news is that Dortch is ready to go physically having spent the summer on the Detroit Lions' 90-man roster.

"He's handling it the right way," said Brady. "He's a pro. It's not like we're bringing in a rookie here that he's learning for the first time. I'm sure that when he's ready to rock, he'll go as fast as possible."

Aug 29, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Greg Dortch (8) runs with the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Dortch provides best PR option

If Buffalo deems Dortch needs more time before deployment, starting nickel cornerback Dee Alford will likely handle punt return duties against the Texans on Sunday.

While Alford is listed as a first-teamer on the unofficial depth chart, backup running back Ray Davis along with wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman can also take on PR responsibility.

"A lot of these guys will get opportunities in practice. Dee's done it, Ray's done it, Khalil's done it, Keon's done it, so we have options," said Brady on Wednesday.

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford (23) at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, no one on the Bills' 53-man roster has more NFL experience as a return specialist than Dortch, who has 99 career punt returns for 886 yards.

"If you look at the tape, and you look at my numbers, I'm dynamic," said Dortch. "I was Top 10 last year in the league, punt return average. I'm an exciting player."

Dortch averaged 11.6 yards per return for the Cardinals last season, but it was his ball security and decision making that allowed him to stand out.

"I would say I'm smart. I make a lot of right decisions. I take care of the ball. Those are the main two things I feel like are very important. I'm not giving the ball away, and I'm smart," said Dortch.

Greg Dortch has value on offense, too

Once he learns enough about the Bills' offense, Dortch should prove useful in that phase of the game as a gadget player if nothing else.

The need for an acclamation period is lessened by Dortch's familiarity with Bills' wide receivers coach Drew Terrell. The two were together with the Cardinals for the past three seasons, and they also overlapped with the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

Nov 3, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Greg Dortch (14) stands on the field during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Bank of America Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

"The familiarity he has with Drew Terrell has kind of made life a little easier. They're able to kind of get him up to speed," said Brady.

The 5-foot-7 receiver has 145 catches over 68 career appearances. In the 2024 season opener against the Bills, Dortch made a team-high six receptions for 47 yards.

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