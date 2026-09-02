One Problem Bills Failed to Solve This Summer, But Brandon Beane Has Some Ideas

The Buffalo Bills have options, but they still haven't identified an answer.

Buffalo released punt return specialists Mecole Hardman and Dante Pettis prior to Sunday's NFL cutdown deadline, meaning they decided to move forward without a designated returner in place.

"We have options. I can't tell you who's gonna line up Week 1 yet there," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane on Tuesday.

The Bills have given backup running back Ray Davis the opportunity to grow into the punt return role, but there doesn't seem to be an appetite for growing pains once the games start counting. Davis fumbled a punt at home in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading to a touchdown for the visitor.

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) returns a kickoff return during the second quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think we got some guys that can do it," said Beane. "You're looking at what roles they're playing, whether it's a Khalil Shakir, a Dee Alford, guys like that. Ray [Davis], we've obviously given some opportunities. I know he had the one muff. Still something we're working with him on."

Davis, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, unexpectedly took over kick return duties last season, proceeding to earn All-Pro honors for his performance. Catching punts, however, is a different animal so to speak.

Taking special teams stress away from Bills' primary wide receivers

Buffalo's if-necessary options are wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.

The sure-handed Shakir is a highly-reliable punt fielder, but he's a key part of the Bills' offense. Not only does the team have interest in keeping Shakir as fresh as possible for offensive reps, there is an increased injury risk for punt returners due to their vulnerable positioning when catching the ball.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) catches a punt against the New England Patriots during the first half at Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shakir has 24 career punt returns to his credit with 16 of those coming during the 2025 season. Coleman, who spent some time fielding punts in training camp practices, has only two career NFL punt returns, but he was highly effective for Florida State.

Greg Dortch could be Bills' best choice for Week 1

The Bills signed former Arizona Cardinals' return specialist Greg Dortch to their practice squad on Monday evening, and it wouldn't be shocking to see the team elevate him for the September 13 season opener.

"We brought in a Greg Dortch yesterday, added him to the practice squad. He's had a lot of success as a dual returner in the league," said Beane.

Dortch has 99 career punt returns with 95 coming under current Bills' special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers. The two were together in Arizona for five seasons beginning in 2021. In 2025, he averaged 11.6 yards per return.

"If you look at the tape, and you look at my numbers, I'm dynamic," said Dortch. "I was Top 10 last year in the league, punt return average. I'm an exciting player."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for what Dortch plans to offer if deployed as the Bills' punt returner, the 5-foot-7 spark plug has two priorities.

"I would say I'm smart. I make a lot of right decisions. I take care of the ball. Those are the main two things I feel like are very important. I'm not giving the ball away, and I'm smart," said Dortch.

Those words are presumably exactly what head coach Joe Brady wants to hear.

"I want the ball back," said Brady of what he needs from his punt returner.

Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Greg Dortch (4) returns a punt during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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