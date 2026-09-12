Bills vs. Texans Week 1 Expert Picks Paint Grim Picture for Buffalo
Football is back and the Buffalo Bills are ready to take a trip south to face the Houston Texans in Week 1. It’s going to be a tough matchup for them as they take on a franchise that has had their number in recent years.
Buffalo is just 1-4 against the Texans during the Josh Allen era, making this a daunting challenge right out of the gate. Of course, anything can happen once the game begins, but leading up to kick off, we see that the majority of the league experts are selecting the home team.
Here’s a roundup of who some of the major outlets believe will win this weekend.
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Bills
- Mike Clay: Texans
- Jeremy Fowler: Texans
- Dan Graziano: Bills
- Kalyn Kahler: Bills
- Pamela Maldonado: Texans
- Eric Moody: Texans
- Jason Reid: Texans
- Ben Solak: Bills
- Lindsey Thiry: Bills
- Seth Wickersham: Texans
Five of the experts at ESPN see the Bills coming away with the win, while six of them believe it will be the Texans.
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Bills
- Jared Dubin: Texans
- Ryan Wilson: Bills
- John Breech: Texans
- Tyler Sullivan: Texans
- Dave Richard: Texans
- Jamey Eisenberg: Bills
Here’s another site where the picks are close, with Houston being selected by four experts at CBS while the Bills were picked by three. That’s it for the close votes, however, as the remainder of the sites lean heavily into the Texans.
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Texans
- Brooke Cersosimo: Texans
- Gennaro Filice: Texans
- Bobby Kownack: Bills
- Dan Parr: Texans
NFL.com has five experts making picks and only one believes the Bills will win.
Bleacher Report
- Gary Davenport: Bills
- Brad Gagnon: Texans
- Kristopher Knox: Texans
- Ian O’Donnell: Texans
- Brent Sobleski: Texans
Again, only one expert here picked Buffalo as Bleacher Report is giving them the edge 4-1.
Final expert tally and our prediction
Texans: 18
Bills: 10
In all, there were 28 predictions and more than half went to the Texans. Buffalo is definitely facing a worthy challenger, but are they being overlooked or is this grim picture a sign that they could be in trouble of starting 0-1?
My prediction
It’s impossible to deny that Houston’s defensive line causes major headaches for the Bills. Their ability to get pressure on Josh Allen has led to some frustrating performances from the star signal caller.
If Buffalo is going to win, they need to help Allen by getting the ball out of his hands early. They will need the ground game to do its part, but getting James Cook involved in the passing game will help as well. Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael says they plan on using him in this role often in 2026, and this is the perfect game to make good on that since it could slow down the pass rush.
Defensively, Jim Leonhard will be able to make life difficult for CJ Stroud. He has a questionable offensive line in front of him and struggles when facing pressure up the middle. Ed Oliver and Deone Walker can provide that, and when combined with an offensive game plan focused on ball control, Buffalo escapes with a narrow win.
Final score prediction — Bills 21, Texans 20
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.