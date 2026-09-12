Bills vs. Texans Week 1 Expert Picks Paint Grim Picture for Buffalo

Football is back and the Buffalo Bills are ready to take a trip south to face the Houston Texans in Week 1. It’s going to be a tough matchup for them as they take on a franchise that has had their number in recent years.

Buffalo is just 1-4 against the Texans during the Josh Allen era, making this a daunting challenge right out of the gate. Of course, anything can happen once the game begins, but leading up to kick off, we see that the majority of the league experts are selecting the home team.

Here’s a roundup of who some of the major outlets believe will win this weekend.

Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the first half at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Bills

Mike Clay: Texans

Jeremy Fowler: Texans

Dan Graziano: Bills

Kalyn Kahler: Bills

Pamela Maldonado: Texans

Eric Moody: Texans

Jason Reid: Texans

Ben Solak: Bills

Lindsey Thiry: Bills

Seth Wickersham: Texans

Five of the experts at ESPN see the Bills coming away with the win, while six of them believe it will be the Texans.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III runs for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Bills

Jared Dubin: Texans

Ryan Wilson: Bills

John Breech: Texans

Tyler Sullivan: Texans

Dave Richard: Texans

Jamey Eisenberg: Bills

Here’s another site where the picks are close, with Houston being selected by four experts at CBS while the Bills were picked by three. That’s it for the close votes, however, as the remainder of the sites lean heavily into the Texans.

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop reacts after a play against the Houston Texans in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Texans

Brooke Cersosimo: Texans

Gennaro Filice: Texans

Bobby Kownack: Bills

Dan Parr: Texans

NFL.com has five experts making picks and only one believes the Bills will win.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen signals at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gary Davenport: Bills

Brad Gagnon: Texans

Kristopher Knox: Texans

Ian O’Donnell: Texans

Brent Sobleski: Texans

Again, only one expert here picked Buffalo as Bleacher Report is giving them the edge 4-1.

Final expert tally and our prediction

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks on during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texans: 18

Bills: 10

In all, there were 28 predictions and more than half went to the Texans. Buffalo is definitely facing a worthy challenger, but are they being overlooked or is this grim picture a sign that they could be in trouble of starting 0-1?

My prediction

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III prior to the game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s impossible to deny that Houston’s defensive line causes major headaches for the Bills. Their ability to get pressure on Josh Allen has led to some frustrating performances from the star signal caller.

If Buffalo is going to win, they need to help Allen by getting the ball out of his hands early. They will need the ground game to do its part, but getting James Cook involved in the passing game will help as well. Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael says they plan on using him in this role often in 2026, and this is the perfect game to make good on that since it could slow down the pass rush.

Defensively, Jim Leonhard will be able to make life difficult for CJ Stroud. He has a questionable offensive line in front of him and struggles when facing pressure up the middle. Ed Oliver and Deone Walker can provide that, and when combined with an offensive game plan focused on ball control, Buffalo escapes with a narrow win.

Final score prediction — Bills 21, Texans 20

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