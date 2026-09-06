Three Buffalo Bills Who Could Be Playing Their Last Season Opener With Franchise

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for their 2026 season opener, which will take place on the road this Sunday. The Bills will face the Houston Texans,

Houston is a team that's had the Bills' number in recent years, with Josh Allen winning just one game in five attempts against the Texans. His only win came in 2021, with Houston winning the past two meetings.

Allen and the Bills have been solid in season-openers, winning their past two. As they prepare for their latest season opener, much of the attention will be on Allen and the new coaching staff led by Joe Brady. What could be overshadowed is the fact that several players will be entering their final season-opener with the franchise, which could include the following three names.

LB Dorian Williams

Buffalo Bills linebacker Dorian Williams takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A third-round pick in 2023, Dorian Williams has become a fixture in the Buffalo defense. He enters 2026 with 220 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three pass defenses. He was expected to be a starter this season, but that could be in doubt thanks to the performance of rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr and recent signing of Shaq Thompson.

Williams has been a valuable depth piece, but he's entering the final year of his rookie contract. Chances are high that he will get interest from another team, while the Bills will most likely prefer giving Elarms-Orr a chance to be the full-time starter in 2027 and beyond.

S Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin makes an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Damar Hamlin had a strong preseason, recording two interceptions during the three games. He was still considered a surprise addition to the team's 53-man roster, especially considering the depth at the position.

Hamlin has always been a fan-favorite and the coaching staff seems to have plenty of faith in him. Even so, he was signed to just a one-year deal and it's hard to imagine he does enough during the 2026 season to secure another contract.

WR Joshua Palmer

Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer starts his spring for a catching drill at Buffalo Bills Training Camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In 2025, the Bills signed wide receiver Joshua Palmer to a three-year, $30 million contract. His impact didn't live up to that pay as Palmer had just 22 receptions for 303 yards with no touchdowns while battling a lower leg injury throughout much of the season.

Palmer has been much healthier this offseason and had a strong camp. That said, it's hard to see him doing enough to justify keeping him around for another season, especially with DJ Moore and Skyler Bell added this offseason. Buffalo can save $5.8 million by releasing Palmer, or $9 million by designating him a post-June 1 cut. The Bills are likely to take that path while looking to the 2027 NFL draft for more affordable depth.

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