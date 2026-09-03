Bills' Projected Week 1 Starting Lineup for September 13 Road Test vs. Texans
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The position competitions have been decided, for now.
With their 53-man roster on display, the Buffalo Bills have been practicing in Orchard Park this week as they turn the page from summer to the September 13 season opener.
When the Bills take the field against the Houston Texans, quarterback Josh Allen will look to extend his remarkable consecutive starts streak that dates back to the second half of the 2018 season.
As for who will join Allen, Buffalo will start a new left guard, and there will be no fullback available for the first time in the quarterback's career. It seems most likely that the Bills will open the game in either a three-wide receiver set or potentially 12 personnel (one RB, two TEs). Keon Coleman is the presumed WR3 behind DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir, who is currently dealing with a lower body issue.
Alec Anderson, who was deployed as the team's sixth offensive lineman over the past two seasons, will replace David Edwards as the starting left guard. Center Connor McGovern, who apparently pulled his right hamstring on August 8, also expects to be in the Week 1 starting lineup.
"I told you, I'll be ready for Week 1. I'm just excited to be back out there. I feel great," said McGovern after Tuesday's practice.
On defense, the Bills will look noticeably different than they did under former head coach Sean McDermott. First-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has switched Buffalo to a 3-4 base formation.
As for the defensive front, Deone Walker has taken first-team nose tackle reps all summer. Ed Oliver and TJ Sanders are the projected starters the defensive end spots alongside Walker. Sanders, however, is the one starter we're not completely confident in when it comes to his first-team status. The Bills may look for another option such as Landon Jackson.
Greg Rousseau and new addition Bradley Chubb will be the two edge-rushing outside linebackers to start. Terrel Bernard will most likely be joined by Dorian Williams at inside linebacker. Shaq Thompson needs some ramp-up time, but he could soon displace Williams in the starting lineup.
In the secondary, it will be cornerback Maxwell Hairston starting opposite Christian Benford. Cole Bishop and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will be the safeties with the latter having returned to practice this week after fighting through minor injury.
Seventh-round rookie Tommy Doman won the punter battle, but the Bills have yet to settle on a punt returner. Look for them to elevate Greg Dortch off the practice squad for the season opener.
Although only 11 players can take the field, the projected lineups below feature 12 positions on both sides of the ball to account for varying personnel packages. Under Joe Brady, the Bills' offense has frequently deployed two tight ends, and the defense will undoubtedly use a nickel alignment with five defensive backs in certain situations.
Bills' Starting Offense
QB Josh Allen
RB James Cook
WR1 DJ Moore
TE Dawson Knox
LT Dion Dawkins
LG Alec Anderson
C Connor McGovern
RG O'Cyrus Torrence
RT Spencer Brown
TE Dalton Kincaid
WR2 Khalil Shakir
WR3 Keon Coleman
Bills' Starting Defense
OLB Greg Rousseau
DE Ed Oliver
NT Deone Walker
DE TJ Sanders
OLB Bradley Chubb
MLB Terrel Bernard
WLB Dorian Williams
CB Christian Benford
CB Maxwell Hairston
Slot Dee Alford
SS Cole Bishop
FS Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
Bills' Starting Specialists
K Tyler Bass
P Tommy Doman
LS Reid Ferguson
KR Ray Davis
PR Greg Dortch (gameday elevation)
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.