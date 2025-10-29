Bills' Josh Allen reveals surprising pre-game music playlist entering Chiefs showdown
Josh Allen is known for his variety of customized handshakes with teammates. But even before taking the field what does the Buffalo Bills' reigning NFL MVP do to pump himself up for a game?
Like a lot of players, he listens to music on his headphones. But not the type you'd expect from a 6-foot-5, 240-pound quarterback who is one of the most punishing runners in the league.
Instead of some hard-driving, high-energy tunes, Allen turns to slow jams. Wait, his multi-purpose production is powered by peaceful preparation?
“I just try to listen to very slow old-school stuff to try to keep the heart rate down,” Allen recently told People magazine. "A lot of Elvis, a lot of Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr., Billy Joel. So it's a lot of songs that are just very slow tempo, and I try to relax, try to find myself in a good spot and think of good things that are about to happen.”
JA17 slows down to pump up
Some players meditate. Others get amped with Metallica or The Killers. Allen, turns out, likes to go old-school.
It's working, obviously, as last week he passed Cam Newton for the NFL record for having both a rushing and passing touchdown in the same game for the 46th time. He has 16 combined scores this season as the 5-2 Bills prepare for Sunday's showdown against their long-time nemesis: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
