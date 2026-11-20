The Buffalo Bills (8-1) will play the Miami Dolphins (1-8) for the first time in 2026 this Sunday, and it's an opportunity for them to make a few tweaks.

The Bills will face Kyle McCord, a quarterback making his second career start.

Such a situation presents an opportunity to make some bold predictions as Buffalo must take care of businees against a divisional foe before embarking on its most difficult stretch of the season.

1. Josh Allen will throw for fewer than 200 yards and an interception

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens safety K'Von Wallace (25) tackles Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the third quarter at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2024 NFL MVP posted these conditions in Week 10 against the New York Jets, going 11-for-21 for 196 yards, a touchdown and an interception as Buffalo let the Jets hang with them for most of the game.

The Dolphins defense has also been playing well as of late, coming off back-to-back performances in which they allowed just 19 points to the Detroit Lions and pick-sixed Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.

Buffalo will also want to run the ball with James Cook early and often against a Dolphins defense that has the sixth-worst EPA per run play in the league, meaning Allen won't have to do much if the running game is effective.

2. Bills will sack Kyle McCord six times

Nov 15, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Kyle McCord (14) drops back to pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indianapolis, which has the sixth-worst pressure rate in the NFL, sacked the new Miami quarterback six times in his NFL debut. Buffalo, meanwhile, has the fifth-highest pressure rate in the league, which means that even more sacks are likely to come.

Miami, meanwhile, has set up McCord to fail with running back De'Von Achane, their receptions leader in 2025, out with a torn ACL, and it allows pressures at the second-highest rate in the league.

The Bills picked up four sacks of Geno Smith and Cade Klubnik while facing a quality Jets offensive line, and if Buffalo controls the pace of the game, the defense will earn the right to rush the passer and continue its strong run of form.

3. Buffalo will score defensive or special teams touchdown

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Bills wide receiver Greg Dortch (19) returns a kick in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Playing off of the Bills likely getting pressure on McCord, one of Indy's sacks was a strip-sack that was recovered in the end zone to start the second half, and if similar pressure comes, a defensive score could follow.

Another area where Buffalo could get in the end zone is from the return game. While last year's All-Pro, Ray Davis, isn't being used often, with just 12 kickoff returns, Greg Dortch also poses a threat to go the distance.

Dortch is averaging 27.2 yards per kickoff return this season, good for seventh among players with at least 15 returns, and his 9.2 yards per punt return gives him the same mark.

Miami has also allowed 31.2 yards per kick return this season, the most in the league by 3.3 yards, and their 10.1 yards per punt return allowed is also bottom-10.

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