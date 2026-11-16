Poor Decision That Josh Allen Got Away With in Bills' Week 10 Win Simply Can't Happen

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen cannot afford to let it become habitual.

While one can get away with such decision-making when facing a significantly inferior opponent such as the New York Jets, one's luck will eventually run out at the most inopportune of moments come January.

A formidable foe would've potentially used it as a starting point for a fourth-quarter comeback.

With the Bills looking to increase a 24-12 lead early in the fourth quarter, Allen ignored two wide open receivers not far past the line of scrimmage in order to throw a low-percentage deep ball that was intercepted.

"Turned the ball over, shouldn't be doing that," said Allen after the win.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) intercepts the ball during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It happened on a 3rd-and-12 play where running back Ty Johnson was open in the flat with green grass all around and wide receiver Khalil Shakir was seemingly uncovered on a shallow crossing route. Both potential receivers appeared in a position to get past the sticks after the catch.

Instead, Allen, targeting Greg Dortch, threw deep down the middle of the field into double coverage where Jets' cornerback Azareye'h Thomas picked off the pass.

No disrespect to Dortch, but he is no DJ Moore. While Allen completed a beautiful long touchdown to Moore in the game, it was to a receiver much bigger and more physical than the 5-foot-7 Dortch.

Azareye'h Thomas with an INT



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Bills' offensive operation must improve

The interception was the third of three consecutive Bills' miscues in the span of one snap.

Prior to Allen's poor post-snap decision, Buffalo made two pre-snap errors. On 3rd-and-7 from their own 43-yard line, the Bills were flagged for an illegal shift that pushed the line of scrimmage back five yards.

Then, the Bills failed to regroup quickly enough in the aftermath of the penalty call, and needed to burn a timeout facing 3rd-and-12.

"Honestly, I think offensively, we didn't play too well. I know you can look at the stat sheet and 31 points. Didn't feel like, first half, we executed the way we wanted to," said Allen.

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills made too many unforced errors, including four false starts, but at the end of the day, they left points on the field due to a poor decision by Allen.

Too many times has the incredibly talented Allen unnecessarily pushed the envelope as opposed to going for the higher percentage option. Against teams like the Jets, he can get away with it, but it can't happen in big spots.

Simply put, Allen needs to take what the defense is giving him more often, especially when the stakes are higher come January.

In a divisional round playoff game, it's an entirely different story with most likely a different final outcome. Allen has to clean it up before it comes back to bite him.

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