The Buffalo Bills will meet Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for what is one of the most highly-anticipated matchups among the games set to be played in Week 12.

Kansas City and Buffalo will square off on Thanksgiving night, and with the Chiefs sitting at 8-2 and the Bills at 9-1, Kansas City can take over the top spot in the AFC playoff picture with a win and a loss by the Denver Broncos.

The Bills' defense was struggling mightily this season before the last four games, when the unit has played much better. However, context is needed with that statement, as the Bills have played some terrible quarterbacks in that four-game span.

In Week 8, the Bills saw rookie Joe Fagnano thanks to injuries to Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. In Week 9, Carson Wentz filled in for Kyler Murray and played one of the worst games we have ever seen. In Week 10, Geno Smith left early due to injury and Cade Klubnik took over for him, then in Week 11 the Bills were gifted Kyle McCord, who played as badly as we expected.

But there will be no reprieve this week with Mahomes, who has been playing some of the best football of his career recently.

Patrick Mahomes' hot streak

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the fourth quarteragainst the Arizona Cardinals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since Week 8, Mahomes has been playing like the best quarterback in the NFL.

In that span, Mahomes has completed 69.8% of his passes for 1,235 yards and 13 touchdowns to zero interceptions.

Granted, three of his opponents were the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals, but Mahomes did exactly what you would expect him to do against those teams. The other game came against a very formidable Denver Broncos defense.

And, let's not pretend that the Bills were playing great football on defense before their recent stretch. After all, Buffalo sported the worst pass defense in the NFL at one point.

More than just Mahomes to worry about

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball during the second half against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mahomes isn't the only problem the Bills are going to have on Sunday.

Running back Kenneth Walker has missed the last two games with an injury, but he could very well return for Thursday night.

Even if he doesn't, rookie Emmett Johnson has been on a heater in his absence, with the first-year back posting back-to-back 100-yard games and tallying 108 receiving yards in that span, also.

The Bills are going to have their work cut out for them against the Chiefs on Thanksgiving and we'll have a much better idea about where the defense stands after Week 12.

Mahomes' regular season history vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Joey Bosa (97) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the bright side, history suggests that Mahomes isn't going to play well against the Bills.

While Mahomes has been the bane of the Bills' existence in the playoffs over the years, he has seen a far different showing in regular season contests.

Mahomes is 1-5 as a starter against the Bills in six regular season games and is averaging 258.7 passing yards and has totaled 10 touchdowns to eight picks while completing just 61.74% of his passes.

To compare, Mahomes is averaging 284.2 passing yards per game during his entire career and sports a completion rate of 66.2%.

The Bills will hope to get the regular season version of Mahomes on Thursday night, but with how well the future Hall of Famer has been playing of late, there is no guarantee that happens.

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