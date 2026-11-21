The Buffalo Bills will face the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, then they'll have a quick turnaround in Week 12.

Buffalo will be in action on Thanksgiving night as they host the Kansas City Chiefs. It's always tough for teams to play two games so close together, but it could be a chance to rack up a couple of wins and then get a mini-bye.

For Buffalo, Week 11 feels like a win as they take on the struggling Dolphins who will be without starting quarterback Malik Willis and star running back De'Von Achane. Week 12 will be far more challenging as they take on one of their biggest rivals in the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City is sitting at 7-2 and will host the 3-7 Arizona Cardinals this weekend. One thing of note in this game, however, is the fact that the Chiefs will be without one of their biggest stars. According to Adam Schefter, running back Kenneth Walker III will be out this weekend with groin injury. As Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News says, this is something the Bills should keep an eye on.

An injury to watch for Bills vs. Chiefs on Thanksgiving night. https://t.co/MrFRIIW0At — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) November 20, 2026

Kenneth Walker has been on tear in 2026

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III walks off the field holding his helmet against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker, who won the Super Bowl MVP with the Seattle Seahawks this past season, has been on a tear for the Chiefs this year. In eight games, he has already recorded 1,044 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns.

He missed their Week 10 game against the Atlanta Falcons with the same groin injury, which allowed rookie Emmett Johnson to get the start. Johnson took advantage with a 101-yard performance in their 35-13 victory.

Will Walker play in Week 12 against Bills?

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a belief that Walker coudl be back in action when the Bills and Chiefs face one another, but that's nothing more than pure speculation. That being said, there's a chance that Kansas City could be holding Walker out this weekend as a precaution as they take on the struggling Cardinals.

The good news for Buffalo is that they have been strong against the run this year. Jim Leonhard's defense enters Week 11 eighth against the run, giving up just 842 yards. Of course, that number has been aided by the fact that Buffalo has had some big leads, which has forced teams to abandon the run.

Regardless of how the Bills have played against the run this year, Walker's status will be worth keeping an eye on, especially during the short week.

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