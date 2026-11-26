When the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills meet for the Week 12 game at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, they won't just be battling each other.

It's that time of the year again when weather is going to start being a bigger factor in games on a more regular basis, whether it's wind, precipitation, cold temperatures, or a combination of those factors.

Thanks to a storm rolling through Buffalo, the weather could be a major factor during a game in which the Bills are looking to keep their grasp on the No. 1 spot in the AFC while the Chiefs are looking to snatch it away with a win and Denver Broncos loss.

Here's what we know going into kickoff on Thursday night.

Bills vs. Chiefs weather forecast

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) runs the ball in heavy rain against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to MySportsWeather.com, the forecast calls for a 100% chance of rain and sustained wind of 13 MPH with gusts upwards of 35 MPH. Neither team will be getting a break with the temperature, which will be around 37 degrees.

Meteorologist Kevin Roth of MySportsWeather.com offered the following analysis of what to expect throughout the contest:

"The worst of the weather comes pregame, but the heavy rain likely continues into kickoff as well," Roth said. We could see a bit of clearing opening up during parts of the game, then more rain building in late. I'd say this looks like the best possible outcome here, and yet it's very wet."

"Temperatures are in the 30s all game as well, so it's a nasty cold rain (but not quite cold enough for snow)," Roth added. "Winds are ripping too, sustained 15-20mph with gusts at 35mph. The design of the new stadium, a partial roof which covers most of the seats but not the field, should help protect against some of the wind impact, but will do nothing to stop the rain."

As Roth notes, Highmark Stadium is specifically designed to help with windy conditions, but the key word here from Roth is the stadium will help with "some" of the wind, not all of it.

How weather can impact Bills-Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Let's start with the wind, which Roth estimates could sit around 15-20 MPH. Wind can start impacting the ball in the air in that range, and gusts upwards of 35 MPH would be a major issue.

As a result, quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes and their pass-catchers could all be negatively impacted, as could kickers Tyler Bass and Harrison Butker, both of whom may not receive as many field goal chances, and especially not long attempts.

Of course, rain is another issue that can impact the game.

Wet weather makes it harder to hold on to the football, which can lead to more drops, fumbles and botched snaps, and it obviously doesn't help footing, either, so players can't explode as much as they'd like and will fall more often while running.

All of this favors Bills and Chiefs running backs, including James Cook and Emmett Johnson, because teams tend to lean on the running game more in circumstances such as these.

If the weather ends up being as bad as it looks like it's going to be, there may not be a lot of scoring on Thursday night.

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