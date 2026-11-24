It was bound to turn sooner or later, and the remarkable game day weather run appears destined to end this week.

The Buffalo Bills have already hosted five home contests this season, including two in the month of November, and the game-day weather has been nothing shy of pleasant every week thus far in the new Highmark Stadium.

Some would argue it's even reached levels of spectacular for this point in the calendar year (see weather for all five prior home games below). After going 5-for-5 on good weather home games, however, the Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs in what promises to be poor conditions on November 26.

Nov 22, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) takes the field prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just told by our @WGRZ weather folks that conditions for #Bills and Chiefs on Thanksgiving night are going to be about as poor as it gets. Steady rain and upper 30s before, during, and after the gam," said WGRZ sports director Jon Scott.

The expected weather could put a minor damper on the NFL's marquee Thanksgiving night matchup set for an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC. The Bills (9-1) and the Chiefs (8-2) are currently in a battle for the No. 1 spot in the AFC standings.

Buffalo has proven its ability to effectively run the football in poor conditions with reigning NFL rushing champion James Cook. Meanwhile, Chiefs' star running Kenneth Walker is dealing with a groin injury and did not practice on Monday.

The Bills won a snow game against the Cincinnati Bengals last December and did the same against the San Francisco 49ers in 2024. Cook rushed for 107 yards and one touchdown against the 49ers. He totaled 131 scrimmage yards against the Bengals.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs with the ball while defended by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bills vs. Chiefs weather forecast

WGRZ chief meteorologist Pat Hammer is predicting a "cool and soggy" environment for the Thursday night affair.

With the sun due to set at 4:46 p.m. ET, Hammer forecasts a temperature of 39 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff with southwest winds blowing 10-15 miles per hour.

It's worth noting that the new Highmark Stadium was designed to make wind less of a factor even though Josh Allen's arm strength makes Buffalo more potent than most in windy conditions.

Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls an audible with center Mitch Morse (60) in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

The chance of rain is 90 percent, meaning rain gear is likely necessary for those planning to attend.

It'll be a cold and wet Thanksgiving in Orchard Park, but it'll be more than tolerable for those in attendance if the Bills pull out a crucial victory.

Official weather for home kickoffs

Week 2 (Sep. 17 - 8:15 p.m.): 68 degrees, cloudy, W winds 4 mph, 92 percent humidity

Week 3 (Sep. 27 - 1:02 p.m): 68 degrees, sun and clouds, NE winds 12 mph, 51 percent humidity

Week 4 (Oct. 4 - 1:02 p.m): 69 degrees, cloudy, S winds 11 mph, 54 percent humidity

Week 8 (Nov. 1 - 1:02 p.m.): 70 degrees, sunny, S winds 9 mph, 26 percent humidity

Week 11 (Nov. 22 - 1:02 p.m.): 64 degrees, sunny with some clouds, S winds 12 mph, 43 percent humidity

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