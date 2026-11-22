This weekend was supposed to be easy for the Buffalo Bills. They entered Week 11 as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and were hosting a one-win Miami Dolphins team. Not only was Buffalo favored due to their record, but Miami was starting Kyle McCord for just the second time in his career.

In the end, the Bills won this by a multi-score margin (26-9), but it was anything but easy. The Bills left a lot of points on the board, as too many of their drives ended with field goals rather than touchdowns. There were also multiple turnovers, which allowed the Dolphins to hang around for far too long.

What matters most, however, is the fact that the Bills got the win. They need to be better in Week 12 to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, as head coach Joe Brady will surely say. Beyond that, here are some of the biggest takeaways from the ugly win for Buffalo.

Ty Johnson and Khalil Shakir are ridiculously underrated

Buffalo Bills RB Ty Johnson catches a pass during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were questions about Ty Johnson's status with the Bills this offseason. He was dealing with injuries during camp and had a much higher cap hit than any other backup running back. Even so, Josh Allen and Joe Brady were always quick to sing his praises, and Sunday was another reminder of how important a player he is.

Johnson had a 13-yard reception on third-and-eight, helping set up a rushing touchdown from James Cook. He also had a seven-yard reception on third-and-five in the third quarter. Buffalo missed a field goal on that drive, but Johnson kept it alive, giving them a shot to score.

In all, Johnson had seven receptions for 55 yards. He's a reliable weapon who never gets the credit he deserves.

He's not the only underrated player, however. Khalil Shakir is another player who doesn't get the love he deserves. At least not outside of Buffalo. Bills fans understand how vital he is to their success, and that was also on display in Week 11.

Shakir finished with five receptions for 101 yards. He's also been utilized in the backfield often. Shakir is far from flashy, which is why he's overlooked, but this offense wouldn't be the same without him.

Josh Allen needs to make better decisions

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen stands in the pocket during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Joe Brady was clearly trying to be more aggressive this week, with Josh Allen taking several shots downfield early in the game. More often than not, those passes fell incomplete. That was better, however, than the frustrating end of the first half.

Allen threw an interception, which wasn't completely his fault. The pass was tipped by Chop Robinson, allowing Jacob Rodriguez to catch the interception. On the next drive, Allen tried to go deep again, this time being picked off by Zayne Anderson. He was bailed out by Damar Hamlin, who picked off Kyle McCord, but Allen nearly had another huge mistake.

In the closing seconds of the half, he again threw a deep ball that was intercepted, this time by Julius Wood. Thankfully, that play was wiped out by a defensive holding, but it was a reminder that Allen needs to take better care of the football. They can get away with turnovers against the Dolphins, but not when the postseason rolls around.

Greg Rousseau reignites DPOY talk

Buffalo Bills OLB Greg Rousseau walks on the field during the first half against the New York Jets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Rousseau entered this game with eight sacks, which tied his career high. He surpassed that with two sacks in the first half, giving him double digits for the first time in his career. Rousseau nearly had a third in the first half as well, but McCord somehow escaped the pressure from Rousseau on that one.

After three games, Rousseau had six sacks and was being discussed as a potential Defensive Player of the Year candidate. He went three games without a sack, which cooled that talk off, but it has been reignited, as he has at least one sack in three of their past four games and 10 in 10 games.

Jim Leonhard was the right hire

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches as the defense takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It took a long time for the Bills to decide who would be their new defensive coordinator, and they ultimately decided to hire Jim Leonhard. He had some big shoes to fill after Sean McDermott ran an efficient defense for years, and he started the season slowly. In recent weeks, that hasn't been the case.

Buffalo has been an elite defense and has hit 40 straight possessions without a touchdown in the third quarter of this game.

That's 40 straight possessions without allowing a touchdown for the #Bills defense. Say what you want about the competition, but yeesh that's a long time in the NFL. — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) November 22, 2026

They ended this without a touchdown, making it three games in a row. Even against subpar competition, that's a major accomplishment. It should also help build confidence for this unit, which will carry over to games against more impressive offenses.

Bills have to be better in the red zone

Miami Dolphins safety Zayne Anderson breaks up a pass to Buffalo Bills tight end Keleki Latu. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I mentioned earlier that far too many drives ended in field goals. Buffalo had five trips inside the red zone on Sunday and scored touchdowns just twice. One was a four-yard catch from DJ Moore and the other was an 11-yard touchdown from James Cook.

The Bills will host the Chiefs on Thanksgiving in Week 12. They have the talent to beat them, especially since they're at home, but they need to be more efficient in the red zone for that to happen.

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