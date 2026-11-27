The Buffalo Bills are now 2.0 full games ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs in the conference standings following a last-second head-to-head win on Thanksgiving Night.

The Bills (10-1) remain atop the AFC playoff picture, but it could be easily swung in the opposite direction during the Week 12 holiday matchup. Not to mention Bills' quarterback Josh Allen struggled mightily in the elements, passing for only 81 yards.

Trailing by a 10-7 margin heading into the fourth quarter, Buffalo needed two long-range field goals from Tyler Bass to secure a 13-10 win.

"T-Bass just being T-Bass," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady. "He bailed us out. I mean, that was outstanding in those conditions. Extremely impressive."

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (16) walks off the field with a turkey leg and the Madden Thanksgiving MVP trophy after a win against the Kansas City Chiefs at New Highmark Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Naturally, Bass gets one of On SI's three game balls for his role in the highly-consequential regular season victory.

Here's more on the kicker and the two other game ball recipients. They'll have a mini bye's worth of time to enjoy their Week 12 plaudits. Buffalo returns to action in n December 6 at the New England Patriots.

K Tyler Bass

After missing the entire 2025 season due to a core muscle injury, Bass has been nothing shy of spectacular this season.

He leads the NFL with 108 points scored buoyed by a remarkable 26-of-27 clip on field goals.

"I've worked really hard since November, just when I was out of my surgery and just really grinded. All I had to do is work out and just train and train and train," said Bass postgame.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (16) kicks a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, Bass nailed a 54-yarder on a cold, rainy night in Orchard Park. Then, with 00:04 remaining in regulation, kicking off a worn grass field, he cleared the crossbar on a 57-yard bomb.

"Just going out there, I just really just trust my preparation, trust my teammates. We worked really hard all week," said Bass.

RB James Cook

The reigning NFL rushing champion appears to be running harder and harder as the weeks go by. In miserable weather conditions, Cook carried the rock 32 times for 117 yards and one touchdown.

It was the true definition of grit, and it was the only offensive success the Bills were able to muster up against the Chiefs and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

“Josh Allen has 80 yards passing [and we win], kind of speaks to our football team. And it speaks to who James Cook is, and the O-line and the guys not giving a damn about anything else, besides just finding a way to win a football game," said Brady.

Nov 26, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cook extended his NFL record in the Week 12 win, rushing for 75+ yards and 1+ touchdown for the 10th game in a row. Hall-of-Famers LaDainian Tomlinson and John Riggins did it only eight consecutive outings.

"James is playing really well. Every one of those yards was really hard to get, you know, especially going against that defense and that scheme," said Brady.

ST coordinator Jeff Rodgers

We know there's still a lot of football left, and it's too early for a victory lap, but special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers deserves to take a bow.

Much like the Bills did on the road against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, the special teams units completely out-classed the opponent on Thanksgiving night, and it's goes well beyond the excellent field goal operation.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers against the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason NFL game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seventh-round rookie punter Tommy Doman dropped three of five attempts inside the Chiefs' 20-yard line, twice backing them up during the final 2:00.

Then, there's return specialist Greg Dortch, who continued to display his trademark decisiveness when fielding the Chiefs' final punt and setting Bass up for the game-winning attempt.

Rodgers is likely responsible for Dortch landing with the Bills. He coached the undersized speedster while serving as Arizona Cardinals' special teams coordinator.

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