Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has shown the tendency to shine when the lights are brightest.

Over 15 career playoff games, the five-time MVP finalist has 39 total touchdowns. And when it comes to high-stakes regular season games, Allen is just as good.

Set to write another chapter in the rivalry between AFC juggernauts on Thanksgiving night, Allen owns a 5-1 record against the Kansas City Chiefs. He averages 282.4 pass yards per game excluding the lone loss from 2020. Over that six-game span, Allen has passed for 11 touchdowns and rushed for five touchdowns.

"It feels like we've played them every year since I've been here," said Allen on Tuesday. "But it's a great opponent. Obviously, a historic quarterback on the other side in Pat [Mahomes]. They've got some unbelievable players on the defensive side, too. You gotta play your best to beat this team."

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When it comes to playing on Thanksgiving, Allen has already done so thrice in his NFL career with the Bills winning all three games on the road.

In somewhat of a national statement game, Allen and the Bills moved to 9-3 overall by handling the Dallas Cowboys, 26-15, in 2019. He went 19-of-24 passing for 231 yards, one touchdown and a 120.7 quarterback rating. The dual threat added 43 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Allen made multiple iconic plays against the Cowboys. There was the 4th-and-1 conversion at the Dallas 30 where Allen fumbled the snap but grabbed it out of scrum and plowed forward for a three-yard gain.

Nov 28, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) dives for a first down against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones (31) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium | USA TODAY Sports

Earlier, he converted a 3rd-and-10 from his own 2. Allen stepped up in the end zone and fired a seed to Cole Beasley over the middle for a 29-yard gain.

The Bills cruised past the New Orleans Saints, 31-6, in a 2021 Thanksgiving night game. Allen finished 23-of-28 passing for 260 yards and four touchdowns. He added 43 yards rushing.

In 2022, Buffalo was pushed to the brink by the Detroit Lions, but prevailed, 28-25. Allen accounted for 331 yards of total offense and three touchdowns (2 pass, 1 rush).

With 00:23 remaining in a tie game, Allen made an unbelievably impressive throw to Stefon Diggs for a 36-yard gain into Lions' territory. The quarterback picked up 12 more yards on the ground to set up a 45-yard game-winning field goal by Tyler Bass.

Nov 24, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tracy Wolfson of CBS interviews Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14), place kicker Tyler Bass (2) and quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen's Thanksgiving game stats

2022 at Lions: 57.1 completion pct., 253 pass yards, 2 TD passes, INT, 80.8 QB rating, 78 rush yards, TD rush



2021 at Saints: 82.2 completion pct., 260 pass yards, 4 TD passes, 115.2 QB rating, 43 rush yards



2019 at Cowboys: 71.9 completion pct, 231 pass yards, TD pass, 102.7 QB rating, 43 rush yards, TD rush

Josh Allen prediction for Week 12 vs. Chiefs

Allen has played some of his best football against the Chiefs, and the Bills need him to step up again on Thursday night in Orchard Park. Despite cold, rainy weather, Buffalo's dual threat should be able to engineer his fair share of scoring drives against a Kansas City defense that has yet to be tested by a quarterback of Allen's caliber.

In a snow game against the Cincinnati Bengals last December, Allen passed for 251 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran nine times for 78 yards and one touchdown.

Allen has recorded at least one touchdown pass and one touchdown rush in five of 10 games against the Chiefs, including playoffs.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is interviewed after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the betting line, the Bills are a 3.0-point home favorite over the Chiefs (per DraftKings) for the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC. Sports Illustrated's expert panel is split on which team will prevail on November 26.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

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