We knew the weather would be bad, but somehow, it seemed worse than expected. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs squared off on Thanksgiving Night and while there wasn't much offense, the end was exciting.

The two teams played a field position game and in the end, the Bills found a way to escape with a 13-10 win as Tyler Bass hit a 57-yarder with no time remaining on the clock. That win improved the Bills to 9-1 and should slow down the complaints about their soft schedule. For the Chiefs, it dropped them to 8-3 and makes their path to the No. 1 seed in the AFC incredibly difficult.

It was another fun chapter in the battle of Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes, even though the star quarterbacks had very little to do with the outcome as it was a game led by defense and special teams. Let's look back at the game and check out a few big takeaways from the victory.

Jim Leonhard's defense makes history, will still be criticized

Buffalo Bills cornerback Dee Alford and defensive back Amani Hooker react after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs scored a touchdown on their first drive in the third quarter of the game, giving them a 10-7 lead. It also ended a sensational streak for Jim Leonhard's defense. Buffalo had not given up a touchdown since the opening quarter of their Week 8 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

By keeping Kansas City out of the end zone until the second half, the Bills tied the 2008 Ravens for the longest streak without giving up a touchdown over the past 20 seasons. Buffalo had gone 46 drives, including three consecutive games.

The #Bills have now tied the 2008 Ravens with 46 straight drives without allowing a touchdown, the best mark of any NFL team in the last 20 seasons. https://t.co/WHBw9zqvzs — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) November 27, 2026

That's an impressive feat, but the critics will still have plenty to say about it. Not only did they play against backup quarterbacks throughout that stretch, but even slowing down Mahomes will come with an asterisk. The weather was clearly a factor as both teams were struggling to move the ball the way we're accustomed to seeing, evidenced by a 7-3 halftime lead for the Bills.

Of course, the Bills can't help who they face, all they can do is handle the assignments. The same is true of the weather. They have no say in the conditions, but can only control how they respond. In this game, they responded perfectly by holding the Chiefs to 10 points, but they need a few more big performances to truly shut down the criticism for good.

Josh Allen has a turnover problem

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Allen is one of the best players in the entire NFL and he gives the Bills a chance to win every week. We can acknowledge that while also admitting that he has had a problem with turnovers as of late.

Allen had two picks in the red zone against the Chiefs. One of those will be excused because the ball bounced off the hands of Khalil Shakir, but it still was an ugly pass that Shakir might not have bobbled if it was accurate.

With these interceptions, Allen has now thrown an interception in each of the past five games and has seven during that span. We can attribute some of the issues on Thursday to the wet conditions, but Allen wasn't sharp the past couple of weeks either.

With a tough stretch of games coming up, Allen must find a way to get this under control. If not, they could start dropping games they should win.

Special teams matter

Buffalo Bills punter Tommy Doman Jr. punts the ball against the New England Patriots at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams are often overlooked, but they are vital to a franchise's success. The Bills were reminded of that during this outing. In the terrible weather, they had solid performances from their special teams units, which included seeing Tyler Bass drill a 54-yard field. That was a win for the Bills, while the Chiefs had to watch Harrison Butker miss a 46-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Following the miss, Buffalo had to punt it away, but Tommy Doman Jr. was able to flip the field. The rookie punted the ball 57 yards and the Bills forced Josh Downs out of bounds at the seven yard line. Kansas City then had a three-and-out, but Matt Araiza had an ugly 38-yarder that gave Buffalo the ball near midfield. The Bills still couldn't capitalize, but Doman delivered with another solid punt. This time, he kicked it 46 yards and the Chiefs had to start from their own 11 with just 26 seconds to play.

Once again, special teams came up huge as Joe Andreessen tipped the final punt from Matt Araiza, and Greg Dortch ran the punt back 17 yards to the Kansas City 39. That allowed Bass to drill a 57-yarder, giving the Bills a 13-10 win.

The Goo Goo Dolls were done dirty

Goo Goo Dolls Summer 2026 Tour with John Rzeznik and Robby Takac at Hard Rock Live. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This might not have impacted the game itself, but The Goo Goo Dolls were done dirty. While Wu-Tang Clan and Miranda Lambert got to perform in front of massive audiences, The Goo Goo Dolls were on air for about 30 seconds.

Instead of showing their halftime show, NBC aired a discussion between Mike Tirico and Mike Tomlin about Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. The band signed on expecting a national audience and didn't get that, which is about as bad as outing a guy for having an "ice cream sandwich assistant."

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