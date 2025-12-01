Bills employ 2024 strategy to crush Steelers in Week 13

The Buffalo Bills turned the clock to back to 2024 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Shaking off a slow first half, the Bills were able to score 26 unanswered points to knock off the Steelers and get back in the win column in Week 13. It was a performance that was spearheaded by Pro Bowl RB James Cook, who totaled 177 yards from scrimmage in the win.

But unlike most of the 2025 season, it wasn't just Cook's showing in the backfield that made a difference. Backup RBs Ray Davis and Ty Johnson were also key contributors.

Davis, who entered the game with 44 rushing yards on the year, pushed for a season-high 62 rushing yards on 6.9 yards per carry. Johnson added another 25 yards from scrimmage and tied for a team-high three receptions.

A Ray Davis sighting



Like an eclipse



Shot out of a cannon



The Bills are so much better when they’re using all three RBs — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) November 30, 2025

It's been one of the more interesting developments for a Joe Brady-led offense that has disappointed at times this year. After all three backs recorded at least 497 yards from scrimmage in 2024, it has really been Cook's backfield in 2025.

Davis now has 37 offensive touches for 124 scrimmage yards on the season, in addition to 15 kick returns for 497 yards and a score. Ironically, Johnson now also has 37 offensive touches for 276 scrimmage yards.

What is clear, though, is the ups and downs of the offensive line have impacted Cook's top reserves. Davis' yards per carry has dropped from 3.9 to 3.2 in 2025, and Johnson's has fallen from 5.2 to 4.1.

But it has also been interesting to see Cook's role being expanded so heavily. Maybe his massive contract extension this offseason, but he is seven carries away from setting a new career-high there, to go along with 27 receptions. He is well on his way to surpassing his career-high touches total of 281 from 2023, as he sits at 251 with five games to play.

Playing against a turn-style defense like Pittsburgh's in Week 13 helped make it easier for Brady to utilize so many backs on Sunday. But with a tough slate ahead, we'll see if he continues imploring that strategy.