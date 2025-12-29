Plotting James Cook's path to claiming NFL rushing title

It’s been a transcendent year for James Cook, who has performed remarkably in his first season since signing a lucrative new contract.

And while there have been many historic moments along the way for the Buffalo Bills’ running back, Cook could put the cherry on top of his best season as a pro with another productive performance against the New York Jets in the final week of the regular season.

Closing in

Cook currently sits 47 yards ahead of Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor for the league lead in yards rushing, recording 1,606 yards through 17 weeks to Taylor's 1,559. The Bills' RB has averaged 100.4 yards per game and scored 12 touchdowns rushing this season, which he is on pace to finish as the first Bills’ RB to earn the NFL rushing title since O.J. Simpson in 1976.

With Cook on the doorstep of history, there could be plenty to celebrate on Sunday, beyond it being the final regular-season game held at the current Highmark Stadium.

The matchups

Cook has a juicy matchup in Week 18, as the lowly New York Jets will head to Orchard Park as the sixth-worst rushing defense in the league. The Jets have allowed 135 yards rushing per game to their opponents this season. That includes over 155 yards or more in three of their last five matchups.

In a previous meeting with the Jets, Cook rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. He has totaled 107 yards rushing or more in four of his last six games.

As far as Taylor is concerned, the Colts will take on a Texans team that has allowed the fourth-fewest yards rushing per game (94.8) this season. In a Week 13 matchup with the Texans, Taylor ran for 85 yards on 21 carries.

Uncertainty

While it appears as if Cook is in a good position to secure the rushing title this week, it remains unclear if the Bills will have their starting RB suit up with little left to play for in the final week of the regular season. Buffalo is currently the No. 7 seed in the AFC, and as far up as it could climb in the AFC standings is the No. 5 seed.

With that said, the Bills may be inclined to rest certain starters, including Cook, against the Jets, which would create an obstacle in his path toward etching his name in the history books. On the other side of the coin, the Colts have been eliminated from postseason contention, and they could decide to center their game plan around force-feeding Taylor to put him in the best position to claim the league lead for himself.

The good news for the Bills is that the Colts play at 1 p.m. on Sunday, while Buffalo plays at 4:25 p.m., meaning Cook will have the advantage of knowing precisely what he needs entering the game against the Jets.

There will already be plenty of pomp and circumstance surrounding what could be the final game held inside Highmark Stadium. And if Cook can put the finishing touches on a league-best campaign, the excitement would reach a fever pitch.

