The Buffalo Bills completed another improbably comeback after defeating the Patriots 35-31 on Sunday. While he didn't contribute much on the offensive side of the ball, Ray Davis was a game-changer at kick returner, becoming one of the unsung heroes of Buffalo's win on Sunday.

Sunday's efforts

The running back took New England's first kickoff 45 yards the other way, setting up Buffalo's offense at New England's 49 for their opening drive. Unfortunately, the Bills were unable to move the ball successfully, resulting in a punt.

Later in the half, Davis recorded a 38 yard return, and earned the Bills an extra 15 yards after one of New England's special teamers grabbed his face mask, setting up Josh Allen and company at New England's 42. This eventually led to James Cook's five-yard touchdown reception.

To start the second half, Davis recorded his longest return of the day, a 58 yarder that set up Buffalo at New England's 44 yard line. Dawson Knox caught his first touchdown of the day on the ensuing drive.

The only other return for the sophomore RB was for 23 yards, placing the Bills at their own 30 yard line on their third offensive series of the game, which ended in a punt.

Making history

According to Bills PR, his three returns of 35+ yards tie the most by a Bill in a game since 1991, and mark his second such game this season, also achieving the feat against Tampa Bay back in Week 11.

Headed into Sunday, Davis was leading the NFL with his 30.6 yards per kickoff return. He improved upon his current rate with a 41.0 average kick return against the Patriots, for a new season average of 32.4.

Ray Davis has returned three kickoffs for 35+ yards today, tying for the most 35+ yard kick returns by a Bill since 1991.



Also accomplished by:

- Ray Davis (11/16/2025 vs. TB)

- Leodis McKelvin (11/17/2008 vs. CLE)

- Roscoe Parrish (11/20/2005 at SD) — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 14, 2025

Contributing in a new way

Davis has been the odd-man-out in the Bills RB room this season, with James Cook ascending into a bellcow back and Ty Johnson seeing the field on third downs. He's logged just 96 offensive snaps this season, down from 24% of snaps as a rookie to 11% of snaps in 2025, along with 33 carries compared to the 113 he finished with last year.

With Brandon Codrington currently on Buffalo's practice squad, Davis seems to have full control of the position on the roster, making the most of his opportunities as the primary returner. Now, Davis is still helping the offense, just in a different way than last season.

