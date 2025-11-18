Bills bring back return specialist three days following release as need arises
The Buffalo Bills swapped out return specialists this past weekend, but they aren't cutting ties with the unseated party.
After releasing Brandon Codrington from the 53-man roster on November 15, the Bills brought the second-year player back in a practice squad capacity on Tuesday.
Although it Buffalo may have planned to re-add him all along, Codrington provides insurance that became necessary when Mecole Hardman suffered a calf injury during his Bills' debut on November 16. Hardman started the short week as a non-participant at practice, and his availability for the November 20 road game against the Houston Texans seems like a longshot.
Although they could choose to roll with a combination of running back Ray Davis, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and wide receiver Khalil Shakir to handle kick and punt return duties in Week 12, the Bills will have the option of elevating Codrington. Davis proved notably effective in the 44-32 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Codrington's first Bills' stint
The 25-year-old Codrington initially joined Buffalo via a 2024 cutdown day trade, proceeding to appear in all 17 regular season games as a rookie. He averaged 27.8 yards per kick return and posted an 11.6 punt return average, ranking amongst AFC leaders.
He struggled to earn a gameday roster spot this season with the Bills making the one-dimensional player a healthy scratch for five of the first nine games. Meanwhile, Buffalo struggled in the field position battle on a weekly basis, averaging the second-worst drive start (28.5) in the NFL prior to the Week 11 surge against Tampa Bay.
What made Codrington initially expendable?
Although Codrington arguably provides enough value in solely a special teams role, the Bills have shown a preference for position flexibility, especially when it comes to the bottom half of the roster.
It's become clear that Codrington makes for a liability when lined up on defense with the coaching staff likely hesitant to deploy him even in an emergency situation. Meanwhile, Hardman offers the ability to contribute to the offense as a wide receiver, who has also had success as a ball carrier on gadget plays.
