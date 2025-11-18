Bills Central

Bills bring back return specialist three days following release as need arises

With Mecole Hardman on the injury report, the Buffalo Bills brought back their former return specialist in a practice squad role on Tuesday

Ralph Ventre

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Brandon Codrington (29) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons
Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Brandon Codrington (29) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills swapped out return specialists this past weekend, but they aren't cutting ties with the unseated party.

After releasing Brandon Codrington from the 53-man roster on November 15, the Bills brought the second-year player back in a practice squad capacity on Tuesday.

Although it Buffalo may have planned to re-add him all along, Codrington provides insurance that became necessary when Mecole Hardman suffered a calf injury during his Bills' debut on November 16. Hardman started the short week as a non-participant at practice, and his availability for the November 20 road game against the Houston Texans seems like a longshot.

Although they could choose to roll with a combination of running back Ray Davis, wide receiver Curtis Samuel and wide receiver Khalil Shakir to handle kick and punt return duties in Week 12, the Bills will have the option of elevating Codrington. Davis proved notably effective in the 44-32 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mecole Hardman (16)
Nov 16, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mecole Hardman (16) returns a kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Codrington's first Bills' stint

The 25-year-old Codrington initially joined Buffalo via a 2024 cutdown day trade, proceeding to appear in all 17 regular season games as a rookie. He averaged 27.8 yards per kick return and posted an 11.6 punt return average, ranking amongst AFC leaders.

He struggled to earn a gameday roster spot this season with the Bills making the one-dimensional player a healthy scratch for five of the first nine games. Meanwhile, Buffalo struggled in the field position battle on a weekly basis, averaging the second-worst drive start (28.5) in the NFL prior to the Week 11 surge against Tampa Bay.

Brandon Codrington (29)
Bills' Brandon Codrington avoids the tackle while carrying the ball during second half action of their home game against the San Francisco 49ers in Orchard Park on Dec. 1, 2024. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What made Codrington initially expendable?

Although Codrington arguably provides enough value in solely a special teams role, the Bills have shown a preference for position flexibility, especially when it comes to the bottom half of the roster.

It's become clear that Codrington makes for a liability when lined up on defense with the coaching staff likely hesitant to deploy him even in an emergency situation. Meanwhile, Hardman offers the ability to contribute to the offense as a wide receiver, who has also had success as a ball carrier on gadget plays.

Mecole Hardman TD
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. (12) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
RALPH VENTRE

Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.