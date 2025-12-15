Buffalo Bills' veteran explodes with a new record vs. Patriots

In the midst of a recent surge, tight end Dawson Knox welcomed himself into the Buffalo Bills' record books on Sunday.

Knox caught three passes for 37 yards and two touchdowns in the Bills' 35-31 comeback win over the New England Patriots on Sunday, and the touchdowns put him at the pinnacle of his position in Bills' history.

In his 99th career game, Knox passed Pete Metzelaars for the most touchdowns by a tight end in Bills history with 26, a record that had been held since 1992.

"What a week. Holy smokes, right?" head coach Sean McDermott said. "Having a new baby and setting the record."

One might have thought Dalton Kincaid's month-long injury would make Knox a go-to option in the Bills' offense. However, it took until after Kincaid returned to action for Knox to explode.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The seventh-year veteran posted six catches for 93 yards, the third-highest total of his career, on December 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Knox had just 16 catches in the Bills' first 12 games of the season, but has nine in the last two.

"He just continues to find himself in good situations. He's been making plays," Josh Allen, his quarterback, said. "Maybe not a lot coming his way, but he's never once complained. He's worked his butt off."

Time will tell if Knox can keep this pace up, but he'll for sure be motivated to make his team proud.

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) runs the ball against Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

