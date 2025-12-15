Another slow start, another Bills' comeback: Josh Allen does it again vs. Patriots

It's easy to watch the Buffalo Bills during the first half of most games this season, and throw in the towel, wave the white flag, and call it a day. If you showed someone only the first half of the Bills' games all season, they'd think the Bills were in a fight for the No. 1 draft spot.

On the flip side, if you only show the second half, they'd say this team is a Super Bowl favorite. That contrast played out again in Week 15, when the Bills erased a 21-point deficit to defeat the New England Patriots.

They headed into the half down 24-7 and proceeded to outscore the Patriots 28-7 in the second half, before winning 35-31. Bills' quarterback Josh Allen was once again phenomenal, but he wasn't the only one who delivered, helping the Bills orchestrate the third-largest comeback in team history.

Josh Allen takes over (again)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Josh Allen and the offense were abysmal in the first half, not getting on the board until under four minutes left in the first half. Their first three drives totaled 14 plays and 29 yards, then MVP-Allen took over.

Allen finished the day completing 19 of 28 for 193 yards, three passing touchdowns, and added another 48 yards on the ground. If this one doesn't put Allen back into the MVP conversation, then what are we doing?

Defense finds life after half

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Bills' 2025 season is exhausting for fans, beginning the rollercoaster ride in Week One. The Bills' defense is a classic case study of inconsistency, but good luck trying to figure this one out. Opposing offenses have their way with the Bills early in games, and this one was no different. Spotting the Patriots 24 points in the first half, but holding them to just seven in the second half. Is this a recipe that can work in the playoffs? Who knows, but so far it's working against playoff-bound teams in the regular season.

Matt Milano played like All-Pro

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) reacts after a sack against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

We haven't seen All-Pro Matt Milano in a while, but he made an appearance against the Patriots in the Bills' Week 15 comeback. The Bills' defense was inconsistent, but linebacker Matt Milano recorded a team-high 10 tackles and two sacks, while also adding two quarterback hits and two tackles for a loss. The sacks came in the second half, both were instrumental in forcing punts by the Patriots' offense. If the Bills can get a resurging Milano the rest of the season, it would be a huge lift for the defense.

Ray Davis provides special teams spark

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

This isn't the first time Ray Davis has provided a spark this season in the return game, but he's been a pleasant surprise for the Bills' special team. In the Bills' Josh Allen-led comeback against the Patriots, he had four returns for 164 yards, averaging 41 per return, including a long of 58 yards to open the second half. Davis has 23 kickoff returns this season, totaling 745 yards, for an incredible average of 32.4, and a long of 97 yards, with one touchdown.

If the Bills can pair these second-half surges with a faster start, they become one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC heading into January. The question now isn’t whether the Bills can flip the switch, it’s whether they can afford to keep waiting until halftime.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —