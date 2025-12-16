Bills' playoff scenarios: How Buffalo can clinch spot in Week 16

The Buffalo Bills' playoff picture was murky at best a few weeks ago. Many fans and media were counting the Bills out of not just the division title, but also questioning whether they would make the playoffs. Once again, the Bills are at their best when everyone counts them out and they will punch their ticket to the postseason this year.

The Bills' playoff push has significantly improved since their recent three-game winning streak that includes wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, and New England Patriots. Now, not only are the Bills in a great spot to make the postseason, but they also threaten the Patriots' hold on the AFC East.

Bills' playoff scenarios entering Week 16

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Bills can secure a spot in the playoffs with a win this week and a loss by the Indianapolis Colts, who are led by 44-year-old, previously retired Phillip Rivers. The Colts are reeling, having lost four in a row, and host the 10-4 San Francisco 49ers in Week 16.

The Colts started the season 8-2 and were sitting atop the AFC just a month ago. Four losses later, and losing quarterback Daniel Jones for the season a week ago, that seems like a lot for the Colts to overcome and avoid one of the biggest collapses in NFL history.

Josh Allen, Bills thrive when counted out

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) pushes Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) out of bounds during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

For the Bills, this is par for the course. They always seem to have these late-season surges, and often when people start doubting them and throwing in the towel on them. As long as Josh Allen is behind center, the Bills will never be out of a game, playoff, or division race.

The Bills currently hold the AFC's sixth seed, behind the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams are 10-4, but the Chargers have the tiebreaker by virtue of a better conference record of 8-2, compared to the Bills' 7-3 record.

AFC seeding and what’s at stake

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

With three games remaining, the Bills' playoff picture has yet to be painted. There is still a lot up in the air in terms of division crowns and NFL playoff seeding, as the Bills' playoff push continues, but one thing is nearly a guarantee: the Bills will get into the postseason, and no AFC team wants that.

