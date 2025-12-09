Bills rocket toward the top of SI’s power rankings, putting AFC on notice

This season has been full of highs and lows for the Buffalo Bills, but they seem to be hitting their stride at the perfect time.

After a convincing win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, Buffalo secured a comeback victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, which included heroics from Josh Allen on offense and Christian Benford on defense. Their recent surge hasn’t gone unnoticed either as the Bills are shooting up SI’s latest NFL power rankings.

MORE: Bills' update on 'difference maker' Dalton Kincaid after first appearance in month

Entering Week 15, Buffalo is third on the latest power rankings from Connor Orr. With just the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks ahead of them, the Bills are Orr’s top AFC east team.

”My takeaway from Sunday’s game is that, so long as the Bills have Josh Allen, the team can never play in a closed-roof stadium in Buffalo in the winter. Against a pocket passer—even one as good as Burrow—he is like riding a tank into a demolition derby.”

The AFC is there for the taking

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception against the Bengals. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Buffalo can make a huge statement this weekend. Sitting at 9-4, they’re set to take on the 11-2 New England Patriots, who are sitting atop the AFC East.

New England defeated Buffalo in Week 5, 23-20, which was a shocking upset at the time. They’re still the top team in the AFC standings, but the Bills are arguably the favorites to make it to the Super Bowl.

MORE: Wasted season continues for Buffalo Bills' star free-agent WR

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are out. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens aren’t the same team right now, and the Kansas City Chiefs are 6-7 and in danger of missing the postseason. Even the Indianapolis Colts are in danger after losing Daniel Jones to a torn Achilles this weekend.

That leaves New England as the biggest threat right now. If Buffalo wins this weekend, that could be the motivation they need to ride into the playoffs ready for a deep run.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —