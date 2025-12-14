Josh Allen shockingly behind rival QB in ESPN analyst's MVP rankings
Josh Allen and Drake Maye are two of the main contenders for the NFL's Most Valuable Player award, but ESPN's Bill Barnwell favors one over the other.
The Buffalo Bills' quarterback and reigning NFL MVP isn't even ranked, being far behind top-ranked Maye on Barnwell's list.
Despite Allen's big plays that litter December, as evidenced by those in the Bills' most recent game, a 39-34 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, one thing stands out to Barnwell, and it's not good.
"Allen's interception rate has nearly doubled, jumping from 1.2% a year ago to 2.6% this season," Barnwell wrote. "Allen ran a 2.8% sack rate in 2024, an impossibly low figure for a quarterback who extends plays as often as he does. This season, that has nearly tripled to 7.6%."
The turnover problems linger throughout the Bills, but compared to last season's, Allen's increase in negative plays is arguably the most alarming part of what has happened with their offense.
The Bills' game against the New England Patriots on Sunday will either be Allen's last chance to stake a claim to the MVP over Maye, who'll be on the opposite sideline, or his fall out of the race completely, depending on how the Bills do.
Owen Klein has covered football, basketball and baseball for Penn State athletics as a broadcaster on local radio, including producing Penn State’s 2024 men’s basketball Big Ten Tournament games and calling Penn State football’s Whiteout vs. Washington in November 2024. He has internships with the Buffalo Bisons and CBS affiliate WIVB in Buffalo, NY, in the summer of 2025. He is a Penn State University broadcast journalism student at the Bellisario College of Communications majoring in broadcast journalism and is passionate about college and professional sports, the Pokémon Video Game Championships and the Buffalo Bills.Follow Kleiner2003