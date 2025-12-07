Buffalo Bills' James Cook suddenly has a fumble problem
Running back James Cook had fumbled just twice all season going into the Buffalo Bills' Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, the tables have turned, even if it hasn't yet cost his team a victory.
In the Bills' last two games, Cook has fumbled four times, bringing his total up to six for the season, by far the most in the NFL among running backs.
Cook lost a fumble in the second quarter in Pittsburgh that gave the Steelers their only lead of the game, but against the Cincinnati Bengals, a roller-coaster ride was in store for him.
With the Bills driving in the third quarter, on a drive that lasted more than seven minutes, Cook dove for the pylon in the snow, appeared to have scored a touchdown that was called back by penalty. However, replay review showed he fumbled, although it was short of the goal line, so his skin was saved.
Cook wasn't as fortunate a few plays later on a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line. D.J. Turner ripped the ball out of his hands, and Cincinnati's Oren Burks recovered it in the end zone for a touchback to preserve Cincinnati's lead.
Buffalo wound up winning 39-34 thanks to Josh Allen's heroics and splash plays from the defense, but Cook, who ran for 80 yards on 18 carries against the Bengals, needs to stop fumbling if the Bills are to be a more complete team in December.
