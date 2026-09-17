Bills' Players Anticipate 'Awesome' Highmark Stadium Primetime Opener

At last, the moment that every fan of the Buffalo Bills has been waiting years for is almost here.

When 8:15 p.m. ET rolls around Thursday night in Western New York, a fever pitch will have ensued along Abbott Road in Buffalo’s southeastern suburb as parking lots and locals’ yards will already have since long been filled with tailgaters preparing for the first game of the 2026 NFL regular season inside the brand new $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, which had its first groundbreaking ceremony on June 5, 2023.

Bills Mafia once feared this day might never come

Buffalo Bills' fans head toward the new Highmark Stadium for the Bills' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, New York, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Intrusive thoughts used to fog the minds of fans who feared that some day their beloved Bills would no longer call the area home.

But, when owner Terry Pegula took hold of the team in 2014, those worries slowly dissipated from everyone who found themselves faithfully invested in the franchise.

Now, the time to celebrate and toss all of those years of angst aside is upon every single one of those people.

Whether it be the giant family of glowing bison out front of the venue, the numerous new concession options inside the stadium, the recently painted red end zones on the field, or the upcoming halftime show by OneRepublic, there are plenty of reasons to be excited.

Buffalo Bills' fans seated behind the team's bench try and catch the attention of players for autographs during warm-ups before the Bills' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the new Highmark Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

And, that’s not even mentioning the thrilling victory that Buffalo is coming off of on Sunday in a venue that used to be a “House of Horrors” for former 2024 MVP quarterback Josh Allen throughout his previous eight seasons.

Now, though, it appears that things appear to be changing for the better—both on and off the field—in the land of Bills Mafia.

Last Sunday’s win signified Joe Brady’s first as a head coach, and now it’s time to double down on that endeavor four days later and capture the team’s first victory in its new home: no pressure.

Excitement is nearly palpable amongst players regarding TNF home opener

Buffalo Bills' players run out of the tunnel at the new Highmark Stadium while Bills' fans reach down at them before the team's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But, be that as it may, it seems as if nobody within the locker room is even thinking about the possibility of anything other than going 2-0 on the season when the matchup with the Detroit Lions is all said and done on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football broadcast, which is the first of the season for the program.

Needless to say, the energy is high and it’s nearly palpable amongst everyone.

“It felt good. It felt real good, man. Footing was good. I wore the cleats (I’m) going to wear in the game out there and didn’t have any problems. So, I’m excited to get to it on Thursday,” Bills’ veteran outside linebacker Bradley Chubb said after practice on Tuesday when referencing the stadium’s recent reinstallation process of the all-natural grass surface, which is a switch up from the old stadium’s turf.

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) warms up before a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It’s going to be electric, man. I’m excited to get in front of Bills Mafia, you know? We got a taste of it in the preseason a little bit, but when the lights are bright Thursday night—you know, everybody’s watching at home, (too)—and that stadium right there is going to be rocking, man.

“So, I’m excited to christen the new stadium. (There’s) going to be a lot of big plays being made in there, so hopefully we’re on the right side of that and, you know, just keep this thing moving forward.”

Matchup with Lions won’t be easy despite uptick in energy

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' fans stand for the national anthem before a preseason game between the Bills and the Carolina Panthers at the new Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keeping that in mind, the Lions are coming off an exciting outing of their own on Sunday in the home opener at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, where the NFC North challenger captured a 31-30 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints.

Led by running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the offense controlled the ball for nearly 37 minutes of the game en route to tallying 369 total yards after the final whistle had blown.

Needless to say, Buffalo will need to keep its emotions in check on the sideline in order to take care of the main job at hand on Thursday night.

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (9) runs onto the field before the team's Week 1 game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Man, they’ve got players at each level of the offense, you know? On the line, you hear all about Penei Sewell. You got Jahmyr Gibbs, (and) they’ve got one back there (Jameson Williams). They got Jared Goff, who’s been doing it for a while. . . . They’ve got key playmakers at each position, man, and it’s going to be big for us on defense to go out there and slow them down,” Chubb continued on Tuesday at One Bills Drive.

“They’re going to make their plays ‘cause, you know, that’s what they’ve been doing, (and) that’s what they do: they’re going to make their plays. But, it’s just about us focusing, gathering all the information we can and being the best version of ourselves.”

Overall, despite the victory over Houston, the defense struggled as a whole.

So, it’ll be interesting to see if the home crowd can help generate some more positive returns from Jim Leonhard’s youthful, inexperienced unit to start Week 2. It’d certainly go a long way in helping the players on the opposite side of the ball continue to do what they did at Reliant Stadium, which was total 409 yards and score 36 points in dominating—as well as dramatic—fashion.

Spencer Brown says players already had ‘a little taste’ of what’s to come

Nov. 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' offensive tackle Spencer Brown (79) lifts up Bills' running back Ray Davis (22) to celebrate with him after he scored a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half of a past NFL game at the old Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Hopefully, there won’t be a need for any late-game theatrics like what took place against the Texans but, if need be, Buffalo’s right tackle Spencer Brown knows that the fanbase will be ready.

The players already got a sneak preview during the preseason of what’s to come in the opener.

“It’s going to be awesome. I think we got a little taste,” Bills’ offensive tackle Spencer Brown said to the on-scene media members following practice in Western New York on Tuesday.

“The Pittsburgh game—when we were fighting to win that game—I think the crowd really came alive, and obviously it wasn’t completely full. And, we heard the noise and everything that was going on there.

“So, I’m looking forward to a packed house. Everybody’s super excited. Buffalonians have all day to take off work and prepare themselves, and get ready to rock and roll.”

Undoubtedly, win or lose, the matchup between the Bills and Lions is going to be filled with mayhem in the stands given the magnitude of the early-season moment. So, it’ll be up to the players on the pitch to match that intensity.

And, keeping that in mind, Bills Mafia probably says, “Bring it on.”

Hundreds of fans who came to tailgate before the Buffalo Bills' game showed up to watch Ken Johnson, also known as Pinto Ron, get sprayed with ketchup and mustard in the Hammer Lot in Orchard Park, New York, on Sept. 23, 2024.. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, for those not fortunate enough to be at the Bills’ first home game, just sit back, relax, and watch the primetime piece of football cinema that is about to unfold at Highmark Stadium, folks. It’s about to be a beautiful sight to see for all fans around the National Football League.

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