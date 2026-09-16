Bills' Updated Week 2 Injury Report: Four Defensive Starters Limited Or Absent

The Buffalo Bills practiced on Tuesday, and four players were either limited or absent with the September 17 primetime home opener looming.

"TJ Sanders, he'll be the only one that won't be out there today. Not his injury related, it's more of an illness. We sent him home today," said Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady prior to practice.

Sanders, a first-team defensive lineman who was a Week 1 inactive, has been dealing with a knee problem that emerged during practice.

Bills T.J. Sanders gets ready to run a drill during the Return of the Blue and Red practice at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Aug. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bills, who did not practice in any capacity on Monday, listed six total players on the week's second injury report, and veteran wide receiver DJ Moore was not one of them. Moore briefly left Sunday's road win over the Houston Texans due to an ankle, but returned to finish out the game.

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and backup nickel cornerback Jordan Hancock were the two full participants on Tuesday. Chubb popped up on Monday's report with a thumb issue while Hancock, who was active in Sunday's victory, has been fighting a quad injury that was documented last week.

In addition to Chubb, two more defensive starters joined the injury report this week. Safety Cole Bishop and inside linebacker Terrel Bernard participated on a limited basis during Tuesday's session in Orchard Park.

The limited status represents a downgrade for Bishop, who was listed as a full participant on Monday. Being that Buffalo did not hold a practice on Monday, however, those participation levels were only estimations.

Bishop, who had an offseason procedure on his knee, was slow to get up after tackling Texans' running back David Montgomery on a late second-quarter rush play. He got a head start into the locker room for halftime with the Bills ruling him probable to return. The 2024 second-round pick was back on the field for the start of the third quarter.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Collin Wright (37) runs the ball as Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) defends during the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After playing 72 of a possible 79 defensive snaps in the Week 1 win, Bishop was seen standing on sideline during Tuesday's practice while wearing a sleeve on his left leg. Although he was not active during the media-viewing portion of practice, he did enough to earn a limited tag.

Limited by a calf injury for the second day in a row, Bernard hit banged up during the third quarter on Sunday. After medical personnel checked out his leg on the field following a defensive rep, he continued. The third-year co-captain did not miss a single snap in the win.

Three Week 1 holdovers

Sanders, Hancock and running back Ty Johnson are the three players who also appeared on the Bills' Week 1 injury report. Only Hancock was active on gameday.

After logging 23 special teams snaps followed by back-to-back full participations, Hancock seems to be over the quad problem and will most likely be available again on Thursday night when the Bills host the Detroit Lions in the inaugural Highmark Stadium game.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Trevor Etienne (23) makes a catch and is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Jordan Hancock (37) during the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, illness has interrupted the Sanders timeline, and it's unknown how comfortable the Bills would be putting him out there during a short week.

Johnson, who was questionable to play in Week 1, was a limited participant on both Monday and Tuesday. This past Friday marked his first official practice since suffering an August 8 hamstring injury.

While he may be able to suit up on Thursday Night Football, Buffalo has not hesitated to elevate practice squad running back Frank Gore Jr. in his place.

Bills running back Ty Johnson spins through a hole up the middle for yards against the Jets during the first half of their game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills' Week 2 Injury Report

TUESDAY

ILB Terrel Bernard (calf) — LP



S Cole Bishop (knee/groin) — LP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



DB Jordan Hancock (quad) — FP



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP



DL TJ Sanders (knee/illness) — DNP

MONDAY

ILB Terrel Bernard (calf) — LP



S Cole Bishop (knee/groin) — FP



OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP



DB Jordan Hancock (quad) — FP



RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP



DL TJ Sanders (knee) — LP

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