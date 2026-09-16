Bills' Updated Week 2 Injury Report: Four Defensive Starters Limited Or Absent
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The Buffalo Bills practiced on Tuesday, and four players were either limited or absent with the September 17 primetime home opener looming.
"TJ Sanders, he'll be the only one that won't be out there today. Not his injury related, it's more of an illness. We sent him home today," said Bills' first-year head coach Joe Brady prior to practice.
Sanders, a first-team defensive lineman who was a Week 1 inactive, has been dealing with a knee problem that emerged during practice.
The Bills, who did not practice in any capacity on Monday, listed six total players on the week's second injury report, and veteran wide receiver DJ Moore was not one of them. Moore briefly left Sunday's road win over the Houston Texans due to an ankle, but returned to finish out the game.
Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and backup nickel cornerback Jordan Hancock were the two full participants on Tuesday. Chubb popped up on Monday's report with a thumb issue while Hancock, who was active in Sunday's victory, has been fighting a quad injury that was documented last week.
In addition to Chubb, two more defensive starters joined the injury report this week. Safety Cole Bishop and inside linebacker Terrel Bernard participated on a limited basis during Tuesday's session in Orchard Park.
The limited status represents a downgrade for Bishop, who was listed as a full participant on Monday. Being that Buffalo did not hold a practice on Monday, however, those participation levels were only estimations.
Bishop, who had an offseason procedure on his knee, was slow to get up after tackling Texans' running back David Montgomery on a late second-quarter rush play. He got a head start into the locker room for halftime with the Bills ruling him probable to return. The 2024 second-round pick was back on the field for the start of the third quarter.
After playing 72 of a possible 79 defensive snaps in the Week 1 win, Bishop was seen standing on sideline during Tuesday's practice while wearing a sleeve on his left leg. Although he was not active during the media-viewing portion of practice, he did enough to earn a limited tag.
Limited by a calf injury for the second day in a row, Bernard hit banged up during the third quarter on Sunday. After medical personnel checked out his leg on the field following a defensive rep, he continued. The third-year co-captain did not miss a single snap in the win.
Three Week 1 holdovers
Sanders, Hancock and running back Ty Johnson are the three players who also appeared on the Bills' Week 1 injury report. Only Hancock was active on gameday.
After logging 23 special teams snaps followed by back-to-back full participations, Hancock seems to be over the quad problem and will most likely be available again on Thursday night when the Bills host the Detroit Lions in the inaugural Highmark Stadium game.
Meanwhile, illness has interrupted the Sanders timeline, and it's unknown how comfortable the Bills would be putting him out there during a short week.
Johnson, who was questionable to play in Week 1, was a limited participant on both Monday and Tuesday. This past Friday marked his first official practice since suffering an August 8 hamstring injury.
While he may be able to suit up on Thursday Night Football, Buffalo has not hesitated to elevate practice squad running back Frank Gore Jr. in his place.
Bills' Week 2 Injury Report
TUESDAY
ILB Terrel Bernard (calf) — LP
S Cole Bishop (knee/groin) — LP
OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP
DB Jordan Hancock (quad) — FP
RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP
DL TJ Sanders (knee/illness) — DNP
MONDAY
ILB Terrel Bernard (calf) — LP
S Cole Bishop (knee/groin) — FP
OLB Bradley Chubb (thumb) — FP
DB Jordan Hancock (quad) — FP
RB Ty Johnson (hamstring) — LP
DL TJ Sanders (knee) — LP
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Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation. Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.