Jets' back-flipping ex-second-round draft pick puts exclamation point on Bills' win
The New York Jets had great expectations when they drafted Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore at No. 34 overall in 2021.
Four years later, Moore scored his first touchdown of the season at MetLife Stadium, but he did it while wearing a Buffalo Bills' uniform.
After an unceremonious exit from the Jets via trade following the 2022 campaign, Moore finished out his rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns before signing an one-year prove-it contract with the Bills this past offseason. He made the 53-man roster after surviving a training camp position battle, and he's been active on gamedays over veteran Curtis Samuel two weeks in a row.
Returning to East Rutherford for the Bills' Week 2 road battle against the AFC East rival Jets, Moore found paydirt for the first time since Week 11 in 2024 with the Browns.
On the first snap of the fourth quarter, the former second-round draft pick walked into the end zone on a four-yard end-around. It gave Buffalo a 30-3 lead.
The Bills also attempted the wide receiver hand-off for their first offensive play from scrimmage with Moore gaining two yards before being snuffed out by Jets' slot cornerback Michael Carter.
As a receiver, the 25-year-old Moore caught his only target for a 31-yard gain in the 30-10 victory.
Over 11 games as a Jets' rookie, Moore made 43 catches for 538 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for one score before ending the 2021 season on Injured Reserve. The relationship between player and team turned sour in 2022 with Moore requesting a trade on multiple occasions.
Seemingly elated to be with the Bills on the winning side of the Week 2 meeting, Moore did a backflip on the first-down kneel down that started the clock after the two-minute warning.
