4 winners & 1 loser as Bills blow out the Jets in Week 2
The Buffalo Bills improved to 2-0 with a win over the New York Jets, and this time, they didn't need a huge comeback.
Buffalo jumped out to a 20-0 lead before the Jets finally put points on the board. For much of the second half, the Bills had their foot off the gas, allowing the clock to work in their favor.
The 30-10 victory gives them plenty of momentum heading into a short week as the Bills face the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football. That game will be here before we know it, but for now, let's see who stood out as winners and losers in Week 2. As a spoiler alert, there weren't many losers in this one for Buffalo.
Winner: Matt Milano, LB
Matt Milano set the tone for the defense as the veteran linebacker had two tackles on the opening drive, including one for a three-yard loss to set up third and long. The Bills' defense never let up, and while Milano wasn't alone, he still stood out in this one.
Winner: Joey Bosa, EDGE
On the Jets' second drive of the game, Justin Fields was trying to answer the Bills' scoring drive, but wound up fumbling the ball away. Defensive end Joey Bosa was able to hit the ball out following a three-yard run from Fields, and Greg Rousseau was there to recover the fumble.
Bosa continued to harass Fields, recording a sack in the second half, which led to another fumble. The Jets recovered that one, but it was another example of Bosa being dominant in this one.
Loser: Dawson Knox, TE
It was hard to find anyone who was a "loser" in this one, with Dawson Knox being the closest thing. The veteran tight end had multiple drops, including third-and-one in the third quarter. That gives him this spot by default.
Winner: Elijah Moore, WR
Elijah Moore had a revenge game against his former team.
Moore had one reception for 31 yards, and six yards on two rushing attempts. One of those runs ended with him getting into the end zone, giving his team a 30-3 lead. It wasn't a huge outing for Moore, but it had to feel great for him.
Winner: James Cook, RB
James Cook had a huge game, which included two touchdowns in the first half alone. He scored the first touchdown of the game, getting into the end zone from four yards out to give Buffalo a 7-0 lead.
Later in the second half, he had one of the most exciting runs of the season. Cook juked multiple defenders out of their shoes before taking off for a 44-yard touchdown run.
That score made it a 20-3 lead for Buffalo late in the second quarter while Cook went into the half with 83 yards on 10 attempts.
