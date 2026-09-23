Buffalo Bills' Defense Must Exploit Fatal Flaw in Los Angeles Chargers' Offense

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers enter their Week 3 matchup on completely opposite sides of the spectrum.

The Bills have been arguably the NFL's most impressive team after two weeks and Josh Allen and Co. have jumped out to a 2-0 start after two victories over tough opponents.

Meanwhile, the Chargers are the NFL's most disappointing team. After many had the Chargers pegged as a contender going into 2026, Los Angeles has dropped games to the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders, two teams expected to be bottom-feeders this season.

Struggles on the offensive side of the ball have been particularly prevalent, and that has led to Justin Herbert, Jim Harbaugh and Mike McDaniel getting absolutely shelled by fans and the media.

Fatal Chargers' flaw Bills must exploit

Arizona Cardinals defensive line Dante Stills (55) tackles Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One issue for Herbert and the Chargers' offense has been the team's inability to overcome the blitz.

According to Pro Football Focus' Timo Riske, the Chargers have the worst total EPA (expected points added) per pass play against the blitz over the first two weeks of the 2026 season at roughly -0.80.

"Be aware of small sample sizes here (unless someone played the Vikings), but a simple blitz makes the Chargers forget how to play football," Riske wrote.

For reference, the next closest team is the Denver Broncos, who are right around -0.60. The best team in the NFL in this metric, the San Francisco 49ers, are close to 1.0.

How often do Bills blitz?

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard visits with players during day two of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Thursday, July 30, 2026 in Pittsford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard hasn't exactly been blitz happy over his first two games on the job, but he is sending extra rushers fairly regularly.

According to Sharp Football Analysis, the Bills are blitzing 22.1% of the time, which is tied for the 11th-lowest rate in the NFL. That said, the Bills haven't really needed to blitz to generate pressure (more on that shortly).

Regardless, considering what we know about the Chargers' offense, Leonhard might want to bring that number up in Week 3.

Pressure is really key

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Bradley Chubb wraps up and tackles Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff while teammate Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau wraps up his legs during the Bills home opener game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even if the Bills don't blitz that often, simply generating pressure will be enough to throw Herbert off.

According to PFF, Herbert has faced the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL at 45.5%, and his grade when under pressure is a dreadful 28.7.

Buffalo has had no issues generating pressures and picking up sacks.

The Bills have a whopping 49 pressures and eight sacks, per PFF, with Greg Rousseau playing out of his mind with 16 pressures and four sacks. Bradley Chubb has been a difference-maker with eight pressures and two sacks.

Buffalo has gotten solid contributions from the interior as well, with Deone Walker posting nine pressures and one sack and DeWayne Carter contributing three more pressures.

If the Bills can continue bringing the heat from the edge and the interior, whether that's with or without the blitz, it should be yet another long afternoon for Herbert and the Chargers offense.

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