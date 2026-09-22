Bills' Next Opponent Presents Get-Right Opportunity for Ailing Defense

Even though the Buffalo Bills are one of only four teams in the AFC to start the year 2-0, the play of the defense, or lack thereof, is a concern for Buffalo as a whole, despite quarterback Josh Allen playing at an MVP level as he always does.

The Bills have allowed the sixth-most yards per game (368) and fifth-most points per game (31) in the NFL heading into Monday night's matchup between the Giants and the Rams.

While there are red flags fans should worry about, it is still early in Jim Leonhard's first season as Buffalo's defensive coordinator, and he could have a reprieve as early as Sunday.

Bills' defensive struggles in first two weeks

Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson tries to catch Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs during the second half at the Bills home opener game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One area the Bills have excelled at so far is getting after the quarterback, with seven sacks, tied for second in the league as of Monday. However, the defense has been vulnerable on the ground, as seen by the Texans' David Montgomery running for 52 yards and two touchdowns in the first half on 13 carries in Week 1.

"We're kind of a boom-or-bust defense," Leonhard said after Thursday's game. "And that's not okay long-term. I think we're pretty much either three-and-out or touchdown after two games."

Through the air, C.J. Stroud and Jared Goff combined to throw for 546 passing yards, the third-most in the league. The game against the Texans is even more alarming considering they managed just six points on Sunday against the Bengals. If there's a position group to pin the hardships on, it is the cornerback room.

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) during the first half at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The flak for these struggles specifically applies to Christian Benford, Buffalo's top cover corner. He has allowed 11 receptions through two weeks, according to Pro Football Focus, the most of any corner before Monday Night Football.

Elsewhere, Maxwell Hairston saw his snap share decrease from 84% in Week 1 against Houston to Thursday's game against Detroit. Conversely, second-round rookie Davison Igbinosun saw his share go up 11 percentage points to 25%.

However, Buffalo's Week 3 opponent is arguably the league's biggest disappointment so far, especially with their offense, so the Bills' defense may have an easier time.

Chargers aren't faring much better

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is pressured by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills know Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel well, as he was the Miami Dolphins' head coach for five seasons. So far, he and his much-hyped offensive mind have not meshed well with quarterback Justin Herbert and Co. Their troubles have contributed to their 0-2 start, the first time Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has done so at either the professional or collegiate level.

Herbert, despite getting both Pro Bowl-caliber offensive tackles back from injury, has completed just 59.3% of his passes for 401 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Reports say he and McDaniel haven't been able to speak to each other, which makes things much more appealing for Buffalo.

It's not just Herbert who's messed up, though. Right tackle Joe Alt committed four penalties in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Raiders and running back Omarion Hampton has lost a fumble in each of the first two weeks.

The craziest part is that the struggles came against the Raiders and Cardinals, two of the eight worst teams in terms of points per game against in 2025. They dropped both games 26-14. While Buffalo would like to make it three in a row, a better defensive performance could help make it even more lopsided.

How Buffalo's D can rebound from sluggish start

Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter chases Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the second half at the Bills' home opener game against the Lions on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unlike the Texans and Lions, whose No. 1 receivers, Collins and St. Brown, combined for 16 catches, 217 yards and five touchdowns on 23 targets against Buffalo, the Chargers' No. 1 wideout, Ladd McConkey, is dealing with a rib injury. Even then, L.A.'s offense has been better in terms of expected points added when he's not on the field.

However, Herbert doesn't get much help from the rest of his wideout group. McConkey has eight catches so far in 2026, while the rest of the Chargers' wideouts combine for just as many. Thus, Buffalo's corners may have their easiest matchup yet in 2026.

Hampton's sudden propensity to fumble (he did not fumble in nine games as a rookie) should be something Leonhard should note, especially with nose tackle Deone Walker off to a blazing start.

"He's been a warrior here the first couple weeks," Leonhard said of Walker. "Losing Ed [Oliver], you needed somebody up front to really step up and have a huge one. And he did that and it was a lot of fun to watch."

The opportunity to make Hampton fumbling a common occurrence presents itself, as does a chance to bounce back overall after a rough first two weeks.

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