Bills' Pass Rush Proving to be One of League's Best, Masking Other Defensive Concerns

The Buffalo Bills have started the 2026 NFL season off on a good note under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

Led by Josh Allen, Buffalo has looked dominant through its first eight quarters of football this fall as the team has put up 77 points in its first two games against Houston and Detroit.

The defense, however, has been a mixed bag.

Bills' defense working through struggles despite winning

Buffalo Bills' outside linebackers Michael Hoecht (55) and Bradley Chubb (9) apply pressure to Detroit Lions' quarterback Jared Goff. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s unit has surrendered 31 points in each of the first two contests; a trend that Buffalo wants to avoid moving forward.

Two bright spots are the current output from the pass rush, as well as the run defense.

In seasons of the past these areas have been a major concern for the Bills, with the secondary seemingly overachieving to make big plays.

It is a passing league, after all, and Buffalo has been solid defending against it over the years under former head coach Sean McDermott, to say the least.

Led by Rousseau, Bills experiencing pass-rush rejuvenation

Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' second-year defensive lineman Deone Walker (96) celebrates getting a sack with Bills' veteran outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo is currently ranked as one of the best pass-rushing teams in the entire NFL after posting seven sacks through two games

When analyzing statistics more deeply, the sacks only tell half of the story regarding Buffalo’s dominance in the pass-rushing department against the Texans and Lions. Let's take a look:

Tied for second in the NFL for total quarterback takedowns behind only the Cincinnati Bengals (8), Las Vegas Raiders (8), and Minnesota Vikings (8),

LB Gregory Rousseau holds the sack lead with four

Rousseau is the fourth-best EDGE rusher overall by Pro Football Focus with a grade of 90.6

Rousseau has the 2nd most quarterback pressures with 16

Detroit Lions' starting quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs away from Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman DeWayne Carter (90) and outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau (15) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“One thing I really like about the scheme is—when you’re in that two-point stance—you kind of already have your shoulders tilted toward the ball and toward the quarterback, ultimately,” Bills’ EDGE rusher Gregory Rousseau said in a recent appearance during a film session with the Cover 1 podcast on Monday.

“Football is a game of inches, a game of seconds, (so) like that split second could be the difference between a hurry, a hit, or a sack, you know what I’m saying? So, it’s just (about), like, being able to diagnose it quicker when you’re standing up (as an outside linebacker). I feel like you have more of a feel for the game.”

Scheme change paying dividends for all players

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and second-year defensive lineman Deone Walker are also highly-ranked defenders in terms of their pass-rushing prowess.



Walker has the most pressures of any interior defensive lineman with nine according to PFF

Chubb has the 13th most pressures for EDGE rushers this season with a total of eight

The trio’s overall individual pressure rates are also great compared to the rest of the league no matter what analytical site someone might look at.

The Bills Currently have 3 members on the D Line who are top 10 in pressure rate AND Total Pressures



Total Pressures

▫️Greg Rousseau: 10 (1st)

▫️Bradley Chubb: 8 (3rd)

▫️Deone Walker: 7 (5th)



Pressure Rate

▫️Greg Rousseau: 15.6% (3rd)

▫️Deone Walker: 13.2% (7th)

▫️Bradley… pic.twitter.com/6jJQSoh6pB — Dan Mitchell (@realdanmitchell) September 21, 2026

In run defense, the Bills are currently 12th in the league allowing just 95 yards per game game (Bills defense allowed 136.2 yards per game in 2025) .

Defense must marry coverage and pass rush to produce better results

Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' inside linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) and Bills' defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) celebrate after Bernard recovered the Houston Texans' fumble in the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Meanwhile, Buffalo ranks 30th in pass defense, surrendering 273 passing yards and six passing touchdowns without recording a single interception.

Currently, the issue for Leonhard’s youthful defense appears to be a lack of “marriage” between the coverage and the pass rush.

It’ll be important for players like cornerbacks Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston, Dee Alford, and rookie Davison “IGB” Igbinosun to continue pushing each other week in and week out to be more sticky in coverage against opposing receivers.

There’s simply been too much space surrendered over the first two weeks.

Detroit Lions' wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch while being covered by Buffalo Bills' slot cornerback Dee Alford (23) during the second half of an NFL game between the Lions and Bills at the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Groot’s current pace is something fans haven’t seen since Bills’ Super-Bowl era

Sep. 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' sixth-year veteran outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, despite that fact, Rousseau is the first Bills’ defender to record multiple-sack games in the first two matchups of a regular season since Hall-of-Famer Bruce Smith did so in 1996.

And, ironically enough, the last time the Bills started 2-0 after the defense allowed at least 30 points in back-to-back games to start a year?

1991 . . . a season in which Buffalo made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

It might just be a strange coincidence. We’ll see. However, it sure is awfully fun to think about, isn’t it?