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Bills' Pass Rush Proving to be One of League's Best, Masking Other Defensive Concerns

Buffalo has experienced a rejuvenation to its pass rush so far this season led by Greg Rousseau and new coordinator Jim Leonhard, but other issues remain
John Green|
Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15).
Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The Buffalo Bills have started the 2026 NFL season off on a good note under first-year head coach Joe Brady.

Led by Josh Allen, Buffalo has looked dominant through its first eight quarters of football this fall as the team has put up 77 points in its first two games against Houston and Detroit.

The defense, however, has been a mixed bag.

Bills' defense working through struggles despite winning

Buffalo Bills' pass-rushers Michael Hoecht and Bradley Chubb try to get to Detroit Lions' quarterback Jared Goff.
Buffalo Bills' outside linebackers Michael Hoecht (55) and Bradley Chubb (9) apply pressure to Detroit Lions' quarterback Jared Goff. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s unit has surrendered 31 points in each of the first two contests; a trend that Buffalo wants to avoid moving forward.

Two bright spots are the current output from the pass rush, as well as the run defense.

In seasons of the past these areas have been a major concern for the Bills, with the secondary seemingly overachieving to make big plays.

It is a passing league, after all, and Buffalo has been solid defending against it over the years under former head coach Sean McDermott, to say the least.

Led by Rousseau, Bills experiencing pass-rush rejuvenation

Buffalo Bills' defenders Gregory Rousseau and Deone Walker celebrate getting a sack against Carolina in the preseason.
Aug. 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' second-year defensive lineman Deone Walker (96) celebrates getting a sack with Bills' veteran outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo is currently ranked as one of the best pass-rushing teams in the entire NFL after posting seven sacks through two games

When analyzing statistics more deeply, the sacks only tell half of the story regarding Buffalo’s dominance in the pass-rushing department against the Texans and Lions. Let's take a look:

  • Tied for second in the NFL for total quarterback takedowns behind only the Cincinnati Bengals (8), Las Vegas Raiders (8), and Minnesota Vikings (8),
  • LB Gregory Rousseau holds the sack lead with four
  • Rousseau is the fourth-best EDGE rusher overall by Pro Football Focus with a grade of 90.6
  • Rousseau has the 2nd most quarterback pressures with 16
Buffalo Bills' outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau and defensive lineman DeWayne Carter chase after Detroit's Jared Goff.
Detroit Lions' starting quarterback Jared Goff (16) runs away from Buffalo Bills' defensive lineman DeWayne Carter (90) and outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau (15) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“One thing I really like about the scheme is—when you’re in that two-point stance—you kind of already have your shoulders tilted toward the ball and toward the quarterback, ultimately,” Bills’ EDGE rusher Gregory Rousseau said in a recent appearance during a film session with the Cover 1 podcast on Monday.

“Football is a game of inches, a game of seconds, (so) like that split second could be the difference between a hurry, a hit, or a sack, you know what I’m saying? So, it’s just (about), like, being able to diagnose it quicker when you’re standing up (as an outside linebacker). I feel like you have more of a feel for the game.”

Scheme change paying dividends for all players

deone walker
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is pressured by Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and second-year defensive lineman Deone Walker are also highly-ranked defenders in terms of their pass-rushing prowess.

  • Walker has the most pressures of any interior defensive lineman with nine according to PFF
  • Chubb has the 13th most pressures for EDGE rushers this season with a total of eight

The trio’s overall individual pressure rates are also great compared to the rest of the league no matter what analytical site someone might look at.

In run defense, the Bills are currently 12th in the league allowing just 95 yards per game game (Bills defense allowed 136.2 yards per game in 2025) .

Defense must marry coverage and pass rush to produce better results

Buffalo Bills' defenders Damar Hamlin and Terrel Bernard celebrate a a fumble recovery versus the Houston Texans.
Sep. 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills' inside linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) and Bills' defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) celebrate after Bernard recovered the Houston Texans' fumble in the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect


Meanwhile, Buffalo ranks 30th in pass defense, surrendering 273 passing yards and six passing touchdowns without recording a single interception.

Currently, the issue for Leonhard’s youthful defense appears to be a lack of “marriage” between the coverage and the pass rush.

It’ll be important for players like cornerbacks Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston, Dee Alford, and rookie Davison “IGB” Igbinosun to continue pushing each other week in and week out to be more sticky in coverage against opposing receivers.

There’s simply been too much space surrendered over the first two weeks.

Buffalo Bills' cornerback Dee Alford surrenders a catch to Detroit Lions' wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at Highmark Stadium
Detroit Lions' wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch while being covered by Buffalo Bills' slot cornerback Dee Alford (23) during the second half of an NFL game between the Lions and Bills at the new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Groot’s current pace is something fans haven’t seen since Bills’ Super-Bowl era

Buffalo Bills' veteran outside linebacker celebrates making a defensive stop versus the Detroit Lions on September 17, 2026.
Sep. 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills' sixth-year veteran outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau (15) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, despite that fact, Rousseau is the first Bills’ defender to record multiple-sack games in the first two matchups of a regular season since Hall-of-Famer Bruce Smith did so in 1996.

And, ironically enough, the last time the Bills started 2-0 after the defense allowed at least 30 points in back-to-back games to start a year?

1991 . . . a season in which Buffalo made it all the way to the Super Bowl.

It might just be a strange coincidence. We’ll see. However, it sure is awfully fun to think about, isn’t it?

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JOHN GREEN

John W. Green is a contributor for Bills ON SI after previously working for USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s Bills Wire, as well as the Buffalo FAMbase blog. He is a former sports reporter for the Press-Republican daily newspaper in New York’s Champlain Valley covering local high school, collegiate, and semi-professional sports for three counties. A former associate sports editor for SUNY Plattsburgh’s student-run newspaper, Cardinal Points, which was inducted into the Associated Collegiate Press H.O.F. in 2010, John covered the school’s 2014 D-III NCAA national champion women’s hockey team. John is also the editor of BILLieve in Buffalo on Medium.com. He has a bachelor’s degree in newspaper and multimedia journalism from SUNY Plattsburgh.

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