Week 3 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Bills Continue to Back Up the Hype

The Buffalo Bills are 2-0 following wins over the Houston Texans in Week 1 and the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Their first win was impressive since it came against a team that typically has given them trouble. Buffalo hadn't won in Houston since 2006 and Josh Allen went into that one 1-4 against the Texans in his career. It's also been great for Joe Brady, who became the first coach in franchise history to begin his career 2-0.

There were concerns, however, as the defense has given up 31 points in each of the first two games. The good news is that they've been able to make stops when it mattered most, allowing the offense to do enough to get the win.

Their work through the first two weeks has earned Buffalo plenty of believers. That's evident in our weekly NFL Power Rankings roundup with most sites ranking Buffalo in the top two.

Buffalo Bills TE Keleki Latu, QB Josh Allen, S Damar Hamlin, and TE Dalton Kincaid celebrate their win over Houston. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On SI's Peter Dewey has the Bills first overall, thanks in large part to their offense. He says they not only are No. 1 in EPA/Play, but Allen is also the clear MVP favorite.

"The Buffalo offense is off to an insane start this season, scoring 77 points in two games while ranking No. 1 in EPA/Play. Josh Allen has combined for nine scores (five through the air, four on the ground) and is the clear MVP favorite," Dewey wrote.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen against the Houston Texans in the second half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN also has the Bills first in their rankings, praising Allen for being able to push the ball downfield better than he has in the past. The presence of DJ Moore helped in Week 1, but even with Moore injured during their Week 2 win, Allen kept moving the ball with Dalton Kincaid being a field stretcher.

"Allen has kept his eyes downfield through two games, averaging a career-best 9.7 yards per attempt on his deepest average depth of target (10.5) since 2018, his rookie season. That has led to three touchdowns on throws of 20-plus air yards. But Allen is just as dangerous when defenses bail out to protect against the deep ball. Of his 92 rushing yards on 20 carries this season, 70 have come on six scramble plays," Nick Suss wrote.

Allen's rushing has become easy to accept, but it truly is generational the way he can dominate as a power runner while also carving up defenses from the pocket.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has a large space to run against the Detroit Lions. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mo Moton described the Buffalo offense as a "buzzsaw," saying they can challenge for the highest-scoring offense.

"No need to nitpick after the first two weeks, though. Any team that faces the Bills is running into an offensive buzzsaw. They're the only team that can challenge Chicago Bears' head coach Ben Johnson's quest to lead the highest-scoring offense in NFL history, especially if Caleb Williams misses time with a hamstring injury," Moton wrote.

Buffalo needs to get a few things figured out on defense, and if they do, they could be completely unstoppable.

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks on during the first half against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brady faced some serious expectations entering the season and so far, he's exceeded them. What's interesting is that despite praising him for his work, Jason La Canfora has Buffalo sixth overall, which is the lowest spot in any of these rankings.

"Joe Brady can definitely walk and chew gum at the same time or coach and call plays on offense. Josh Allen looks even more possessed than ever; they are getting a little more off the edge than usual. I have concerns about the defense, but they are putting their best foot forward," La Canfora wrote.

In the end, Brady will be judged on how he does in the playoffs, but he's off to as hot of a start as he could have hoped for.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Instead of just doing a summary, The Athletic did a spotlight on one rookie for each team. For Buffalo, they chose cornerback Davison Igbinosun. The Ohio State product has been seeing plenty of snaps, which hasn't been the case for the entire class, but he still has room to grow. Their play on offense, however, gives them some flexibility.

"The Bills aren’t getting much from their rookie class, but they don’t need much with the way Josh Allen is playing. Buffalo’s quarterback has accounted for nine touchdowns through two weeks. That gives you some flexibility on defense, and the Bills are using it to give Igbinosun, a cornerback, a few snaps each week behind Max Hairston to get the rookie ready. He had three tackles against the Lions."

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